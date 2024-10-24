TCU Football - Dear Opponent: The Enemy Of My Enemy Of My Enemy Is My What Again?
Dear Haters,
I come in peace. You can see the white flag behind the lavender if you look carefully. The truth is, I'm well-disposed towards Texas Tech. One of my good friends, Alex Krus, is a Tech alumnus, and further, being a West Texas boy myself, I have some sympathy for independent-minded gentlefolk like yourselves.
Having said that, I must admit, by the very cursory research I've conducted into your team and its history, you don't seem so gentle. Rather, you seem to hold a serious grudge against every team that dared not to don the black and red on the gridiron.
TCU has its fair share of rivalries. Scratch that. We have two. SMU and Baylor. We hate SMU, always have, and we really hate Baylor--though this incontrovertible fact did not prevent our athletic department from hiring one of the green goblins as an offensive coordinator. What can you do?
As for Texas and A & M--who DIDN'T have a rivalry with the former and who even bothers to remember the latter?
So I was more than a little amused when I saw there was a supposed TCU/Tech rivalry. I hate to break it to you, you Stetson-sporting-mustachio-laden-pellet-gun-slinging gingers you, but what you and we share is hardly a rivalry. I promise, when it comes to this game, if we lose, most TCU fans will lose about as much sleep as had we lost to any other team in the Big 12--whereas the loss to SMU brought on waves of insomnia for a week, and if we lose to Baylor, I don't know anyone in Tarrant County will survive the day.
All I'm saying is: your rivalry is not ours. You hate us. We couldn't give less of a crap about you. So there.
Having said that, it became very clear to me, that you guys hate everybody. And I mean EVERYBODY. Admittedly having forgotten virtually everything about your venerable institution, I decided to do a quick brush up on Wikipedia, whereupon I was directed to your list of rivalries, which looked like a John Gotti hit list: Baylor, TCU, Abilene Christian (for God's sake), Houston (Houston! Could you imagine? A rivalry with Houston?!) and that's before the "dormant" rivalries. Rivalries that could erupt on any given Saturday: Texas, Texas A & M, and Oklahoma State. That's close to virtually every team in the state of Texas--congrats on stepping over the border once and finding a varmint up north. One wonders: with that many rivalries, worrying about that many teams, do you have any time left over to tend to your own?
But it also became clear to me that you and we have more in common than otherwise. You hate Baylor? So do we! You hate Texas? So do we! You hate Houston? We didn't, but they gave us as good a reason to as any two weeks ago, didn't they? Those thankless Oilers had the nerve to step in the Carter having failed to put a point on the board in three weeks, and beat us at home so badly I couldn't even blame it on the refs. And when I can't blame a loss on the refs, it's official.
All I'm saying is, let's be friends, hey? Or at the least frenemies? You will have at least one team with which you can boast however uneasy an alliance and we? Free tortillas.
Best of luck,
SI
PS., I prefer flour
