TCU Football Week 1 Opponent Preview: Stanford Cardinal
College football returns in full this weekend! To kick off the 2024 season, the TCU Horned Frogs visit the Stanford Cardinal in a late Friday-night showdown. Stanford fell on hard times lately, but do bring some interesting and dangerous pieces to the table this season. TCU is favored to win by 10 points in this one, but it's another case of not overlooking your opponent.
TCU at Stanford kicks off Friday, August 30 at 9:30 p.m. CT in Palo Alto, CA. Catch the game on ESPN or on the radio at 88.7 FM KTCU.
Stanford vs. TCU Series History
TCU owns a 3-0 all-time series lead over Stanford. The last meeting was in the 2017 Alamo Bowl, where QB Kenny Hill led the Frogs to a thrilling 39-37 comeback victory, including 16 fourth-quarter points. Hill threw for 314 yards and rushed for 60 more, totaling three touchdowns. WR Jalen Reagor caught a 93-yard touchdown and Desmon White returned a punt 76 yards for a score on conseuctive drives. A field goal with three minutes left sealed it.
In 2007 and 2008, the two teams played a home-and-home series. TCU won both over a notable name, Jim Harbaugh, who headed Stanford from 2007-10.
2024 presents the second time TCU visits Palo Alto and first time since 2007.
Stanford Players To Note
Don't let a 3-9 finish last year fool you – Stanford has weapons. QB Ashton Daniels threw for over 2,200 yards and totaled 14 touchdowns as a sophomore last year (10 starts). Daniels is also fairly mobile, rushing for 461 non-sack yards. Watch for him to progress as a junior in his second year starting.
Daniels' top target is sophomore Elic Ayomanor. As a true freshman, Ayomanor flashed and recorded over 1,000 receiving yards. Over 80% of that receiving production came in Week 7 and beyond. Against Colorado, Ayomanor exploded onto the scene, hauling in a ridiculous 294 receiving yards and three scores. Stanford came back from being down 29-0 at halftime to beat the Buffs in overtime.
Ayomanor had scores of 97 yards and 60 yards on consecutive series and then caught a 30-yard game-tying score in overtime.
The bottom line is, this duo is proven to be dangerous.
Sizing Up The Cardinal
TCU knows a thing or two about what a flawed team from out west with a dangerous QB-WR duo can do. While last year's Colorado team was built a little differently than this Stanford team, the premise is the same. That kind of connection turns a game extremely volatile, particularly when that team is at home.
Troy Taylor is a sound football coach. He led Sacramento State to the FCS Playoffs three times (previous: zero appearances) and a quarterfinal appearance in 2022. Last year, Taylor's biggest obstacle was the youth on the roster. This year, that youth is a year more seasoned.
The offensive line for Stanford is still extremely young, but now much more experienced. Three true sophomores are projected to start but combined for 17 starts last year. Senior Levi Rodgers is the top name on the line at center. Stanford's front seven consists of three seniors while the secondary starts three sophomores.
Stanford's two biggest shortcomings this year: a run game and overall roster youth. TCU is favored by 10 points for good reason, but walk into Palo Alto unprepared, and Stanford could make this much more uncomfortable than it should be.
Since 2014, TCU is 8-0 in non-conference road games. Stanford is 1-14 at home against FBS opponents since pulling a stunning upset of #3 Oregon in 2021.
Opponent Rundown
Team: Stanford Cardinal
2023 Record: 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)*
Coach: Troy Taylor (2nd season)
2023 Scoring Offense: 20.4 points per game (108th)
2023 Scoring Defense: 38.4 points allowed per game (131st)
Stanford 2024 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Aug. 30 (Friday)
Stanford
Sept. 7
Cal Poly (FCS)
Sept. 14
BYE
Sept. 20 (Friday)
at Syracuse
Sept. 28
at Clemson
Oct. 5
Virginia Tech
Oct. 12
at Notre Dame
Oct. 19
SMU
Oct. 26
Wake Forest
Nov. 2
at NC State
Nov. 9
BYE
Nov. 16
Louisville
Nov. 23
at Cal
Nov. 30
at San Jose State
TCU at Stanford Game Info
- When: Friday, Aug. 30, 9:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Stanford Stadium (Palo Alto, CA)
- TV: ESPN
