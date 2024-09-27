TCU Football: Week 5 Depth Chart
While the depth chart hasn't been updated officially, one can expect some moves to be made on both sides of the ball throughout Saturday's game against the Kansas Jayhawks. With the Horned Frogs dropping the last two games they've played, Dykes said on Tuesday that there's competition at every position currently. With how the offensive line and defensive line have played so far this season, I wouldn't be surprised if some guys get opportunities against a team that's struggled like Kansas.
TCU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals, #1 Hauss Hejny
RB: #4 Cam Cook, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer
WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #11 JoJo Earle, #14 Jordyn Bailey, #13 Major Everhart
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #51 Coltin Deery OR #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE:#44 Cooper McDonald OR Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.
NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey
INJURED: #24 Avery Helm, #26 Vernon Glover, #97 Paul Oyewale, #1 Hauss Hejny
TCU Depth Chart Notes
There aren't really any notes about the TCU depth chart this week. You know them. You (hopefully) love them. Paul Oyewale and Hauss Hejny are still out with lingering injuries and should be week-to-week going forward. Hejny's return was expected to be three weeks after his injury against Stanford in Week 1.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.