TCU Football: Week 5 Depth Chart

Here's what the depth chart looks like ahead of a Big 12 matchup against the Jayhawks.

Carson Wersal

Josh Hoover gets ready to throw to an open receiver
Josh Hoover gets ready to throw to an open receiver / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
In this story:

While the depth chart hasn't been updated officially, one can expect some moves to be made on both sides of the ball throughout Saturday's game against the Kansas Jayhawks. With the Horned Frogs dropping the last two games they've played, Dykes said on Tuesday that there's competition at every position currently. With how the offensive line and defensive line have played so far this season, I wouldn't be surprised if some guys get opportunities against a team that's struggled like Kansas.

TCU Offensive Depth Chart

QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals, #1 Hauss Hejny

RB: #4 Cam Cook, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer

WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #87 Blake Nowell

WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma

WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #11 JoJo Earle, #14 Jordyn Bailey, #13 Major Everhart

TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway

LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes

LG: #51 Coltin Deery OR #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho

C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers

RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett

RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey

TCU Defensive Depth Chart

NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren

DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson

EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston

EDGE:#44 Cooper McDonald OR Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks

MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr

WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.

NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan

BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden

FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester

BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox

FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee

TCU Special Teams Depth Chart

PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black

PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland

H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw

LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik

KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman

P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black

PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech

KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey


INJURED: #24 Avery Helm, #26 Vernon Glover, #97 Paul Oyewale, #1 Hauss Hejny

TCU Depth Chart Notes

There aren't really any notes about the TCU depth chart this week. You know them. You (hopefully) love them. Paul Oyewale and Hauss Hejny are still out with lingering injuries and should be week-to-week going forward. Hejny's return was expected to be three weeks after his injury against Stanford in Week 1.

