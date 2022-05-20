Skip to main content
WATCH: Sacred Creatures Stopping Traffic At TCU

It's become a time honored tradition when driving down University

"When traveling down University Drive in Fort Worth, there's only one mythical creature that can stop traffic in its tracks."  Clint Foster has done it again.  I was not expecting this as Clint's pieces are typically sports-related, but as I was watching, I thought to myself, This is spot on!  I can attest to this from a student's perspective and now as a driver trying to get to the other end of University.  I don't want to ruin the fun, so I won't give it away. But, I will say, there's an odd "honor" in stopping on University for these sacred creatures. 

Make sure to check out Clint's other work for your daily dose of the best medicine around: Laugher.

Created by Clint Foster

