Mem'ries Sweet-Growing Up A Longhorns Fan

Yes, you read the title correctly. I was a Texas Longhorns fan growing up. Before you click off this article or judge me, allow me to explain.

My dad grew up a Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Texas Rangers and Texas Longhorns fan. That allegiance to these teams passed down to my brother and I despite our growing up in the Bay Area.

As a kid, I loved the orange and white colors. My dream as a little kid was to play baseball for Texas. I was too young to experience the glory days of Texas and the Rose Bowl win in 2006 over USC. For context, I was born in 2001. My dad remembers everything about that day and the joy that came from that win.

I've watched that Vince Young touchdown so many times. The game was incredible and the call by Keith Jackson is one of the most iconic calls of all time. "He's going for the corner...he's got it!" As an aspiring broadcaster, that call and moment inspires me a lot.

I was a big fan of Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger was able to bring back the prestige of the Texas Longhorns program in 2019 with a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. That was followed by the slightly cringy quote from Ehlinger: "Longhorn nation, we're baaaaaack." The Longhorns were not in fact "back". Since then, they've had relatively little success.

This is younger me in my Longhorns gear.

Fast forward to winter of 2019. I had graduated high school in the spring and was attending community college. My family and I came to see some Texas relatives and we decided to take a visit to TCU. I loved the campus and I decided this was my top school. I never considered UT since they didn't offer sports broadcasting. My younger self would've been so disappointed.

I got accepted into TCU in the spring of 2021 and from that moment my allegiance changed. I was no longer saying "Hook Em" but instead embracing the "Frogs Up" chant.

This game on Saturday is huge for both teams. I obviously want TCU to win. I will take my Horned Frogs over the Longhorns every day of the week. However, I will not speak badly about Texas nor will I do the "Horns down". I can't do it. Let's get it done TCU. Go Frogs!

