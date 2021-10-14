Mem’ries Sweet - See You at the Tree

Growing up in Oklahoma, I had no choice. The team my family supported wore crimson and cream. My parents both went there. My paternal grandparents went there. My aunt went there. My maternal grandparents may not have attended, but there were both fans. Being a Sooner was what my family did.

So, I was a fan. I wore my crimson proudly. My friend Scott was the first person I knew who wore orange and cheered for that school in Stillwater. I just couldn’t fathom not cheering for OU.

My sister and I were Sooners fans from an early age. Here we are with our aunt, an proud OU Alum Barry Lewis

It was the Barry Switzer era. I grew up idolizing Billy Sims, Joe Washington, Tinker Owens, and the Selmon brothers.

My parents had season tickets since they were at OU. In 1975, OU added the west side upper deck. My parents were donors for those new fancy seats. They purchased two in the upper deck plus their original pair, giving them four total. Perfect for our family of four.

My parents are avid Sooners fans. They met at OU and have been married, and attending OU games, since 1961. Barry Lewis

My sister and I were excited. We got to go to games! Neither of my parents wanted to give up the fancy seat in the upper deck. So, my sister and I got their original seats. I was 10; she was 8. That first game, my parents took us to those seats. They introduced us to the four grandmas behind us and to the guy next to us. That group became our in-stadium babysitters.

Before the game, Dad found a big oak tree on the west side of the stadium. That was the meeting point. “When there’s 5:00 left in the game, leave your seats. Go to the tree. Stand right there. Mom and I will meet you at the tree. You better be there!” Those were the instructions from him.

So that’s how it went. For years. Every game. My sister and I got to know our care takers. And we left before every game was over. We were at the tree. Even if it meant missing an exciting ending.

Years go by. I discovered TCU and knew it was where I belonged. My sister followed me to The Fort two years later. She met her husband at TCU. Our generation proudly bleeds purple.

A generational divide in our family. Barry Lewis

In 2005, we were all excited. Our Frogs went to Norman to play #5 OU. We all know how wonderfully that game turned out for the Frogs. But, it wasn’t just the game that day. My sister, Karen, and I made a pre-game trek to The Tree. The area had changed. New buildings. New landscaping. But we found the tree. We said hello to that old friend.

So, this Saturday, when I travel to Norman, I will make another trek and say hello to the tree. Then I might just sing my adapted version of their fight song. Sure. I was a Sooner born and a Sooner bred. But when I die, I’ll be a Horned Frogs dead. Go Frogs!