TCU Athletics Adding Seven Members to Hall of Fame on Thursday

TCU will induct seven new members into the Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday. The 54th class includes athletes from baseball, football, track and field, and swimming and a Special Contributor category.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class will also be recognized at TCU’s home football game against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Baseball: Jake Arrieta, Pitcher, 2007

Jake Arrieta pitched two seasons at TCU followed by a 12-year Major League Baseball career. He earned First-Team All-Mountain West Honors twice during his Horned Frog career. Baseball America and NCBWA named Arietta a Second-Team All-American in 2006. The 2006 Mountain West Co-Pitcher of the Year struck out 111 batters in 111 innings, posted a 2.35 ERA, and won 14 games, tied for best in the nation. The Baltimore Orioles drafted Arietta in the third round of the 2007 draft. Arrieta won the 2015 National League CY Young Award with the Chicago Cubs.

Baseball: Bryan Holaday, Catcher, 2010

Bryan Holaday won the Johnny Bench award as the nations’ top catcher in 2010 while setting school-records for hits (99) and games played (68). He also helped TCU reach the College World Series for the first time in program history. Holaday was named to the All-CWS team and earned second-team All-America Honors. The Detroit Tigers drafted the three-time All-Mountain West honoree in the sixth round of the 2010 draft. Holaday played 10 seasons in the major leagues.

Jake Kirkpatrick directed the offensive line on TCU’s 2011 Rose Bowl championship team. He won the 2010 Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center and did not allow a sack or draw a penalty flag that season. TCU ranked fourth nationally in scoring (41.6 points per game), 10th in rushing (247.7 yards), and 12th in total offense (476.9 yards) with Kirkpatrick leading the offensive line. Kirkpatrick earned first-team All-American and All-Mountain West Honors in 2009 and 2010.

Swimming: Jason Flint, Breaststroke, 1999

Jason Flint earned All-American Honors in 1997, set school records in four events, and was named TCU’s 1999 Dutch Meyer Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Flint never lost a 200-yard breaststroke race in dual meets, posting a 30-0 record over four years. The three-time Academic All-American held TCU’s 200-yard breaststroke record with a time of 1:59.45 from 1996 until 2011. Flint won three medals at the 1997 Canada Games competing on the Canadian National Team.

Track and Field: Jackson Langat, Middle Distances, 2007

Jackson Langat grabbed seven All-American honors during his three-year career as a Horned Frog. The Kericho, Kenya native won the 800-meter race at the 2006 Mountain West Indoor and Outdoor championships. He also won the event at the 2006 NCAA Indoor Championships while setting a school record with a time of 1:47.02. Langat also won a silver medal at the 2003 NCAA Indoor Championship as a member of the 4X400 relay team.

Track and Field: Lee Williams, Middle Distances, 1975

Lee Williams set school-records in the 400-meter run and the mile relay. The 1974 All-American was a member of the first TCU teams to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the 4X100 and 4X400 relays. He also earned two top-five finishes in the mile relay at the NCAA Championships. Williams later coached track at Fort Worth’s O.D. Wyatt High School.

Jack Hesselbrock, Special Contributor

Jack Hesselbrock worked in the TCU athletics department for 30 years. He started as the first full-time athletics academic advisor and helped the Horned Frogs achieve a 100 percent graduation rate for football student-athletes in 1986. Hesselbrock then served as director of academic services before moving into a senior associate athletics director position.

