In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

You definitely want to catch up on TCU sports from last week!  They Came, They Saw, They Conquered!

You definitely want to catch up on TCU sports from last week!  They Came, They Saw, They Conquered!

This past week will go down as one of the winningest weeks in TCU history.  If TCU was playing, TCU was winning!  TCU Men's Basketball is on the bubble of going or not going to the Big Dance.  Their win against #9 Texas Tech may just get them there! TCU Baseball swept the 2021 Big 10 Champions, Nebraska.  Number four, TCU Equestrian, knocked off #1 OSU. TCU Swimming and Diving came home with a lot of individual hardware and the Silver Team medal in the Big 12 Championships, and the list goes on.  Listed below is everything that happened last week in TCU sports. Click here to see which sports were in action and how they fared.

Students storm the court in celebration of TCU's win over #9 Texas Tech

TCU Baseball team sings Alma Mater in front of fans after clinching the series in Game 2.

TCU vs OSU Equestrian: #4 TCU defeats #1 OSU

