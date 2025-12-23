Dee Winters Delivers a Blast From TCU’s Past

Sometimes a little nostalgia can make everything in the world seem bright again.

Fans of TCU certainly got a taste of that if they were watching Monday Night Football’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tantalizing game that saw both offenses put up impressive numbers, with the 49ers ultimately coming out on top 48-27. But it wasn’t the offense — nor the game itself, for that matter — that would’ve caught the attention of the Horned Frog faithful. No, it was the play of a certain defensive player that brought back memories of a time many folks in Fort Worth remember as one of the best in the history of the TCU football program.

With 3:26 to go in the fourth quarter, 49ers linebacker — and former Horned Frog — Dee Winters intercepted Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers. Winters then proceeded to sprint unimpeded all the way to the end zone for a 74-yard pick-six.

DEE WINTERS FLASHBACKS pic.twitter.com/kHRvbAdtha — Barstool TCU (@BarstoolTCU) December 23, 2025

That play was eerily similar to one that occurred around this time three years ago in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU. Winters, who was then a senior linebacker for the Frogs, was in the midst of one of the most impressive games of his college career. He had been causing havoc in the Michigan backfield all afternoon and finished the day with seven total tackles, three of which went for loss.

Winters’ best play of the day — and the most consequential as well — came with 2:52 to go in the third quarter. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t spot a looming Winters and threw it right into the hands of the star linebacker. Before anybody knew it, Winters had taken the ball into the end zone for a touchdown, and TCU’s lead ballooned to 34-16.

From Fort Worth to the NFL Spotlight

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Anybody who watched Winters play at TCU knew that he was a special player. And while it took him a bit to get his footing in the NFL, he’s finally emerged as a steady force for the 49ers’ defense.

In 15 games this season, Winters has accumulated 92 total tackles, which is more than his first two years in the NFL combined (he had 10 in 2023 and 44 in 2024). Additionally, all seven of his tackles for loss have come in 2025. And of course, his lone interception return for a touchdown also came this season.

With a playoff appearance imminent for the 49ers, football fans far and wide are going to get to watch Winters play on one of football’s greatest stages. That’s a benefit for everybody, as he’s one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league — and he just happens to be a Horned Frog for life.

