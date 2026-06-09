The Storyline That Broke the Internet

Tuesday morning, College Football Senior Writer for ESPN, Pete Thamel, broke the news.

This breaks the fragile power that the NCAA held in Athletics. After handling or mishandling N.I.L., the NCAA seems to let another rule-breaker go.

While the ruling directly affects the Red Raiders, it could have implications for TCU and every other team in the Big 12.

NEWS: A judge in district court in Lubbock County, Texas, has granted the injunction requested by Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby. He’s set to be eligible for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/31IjwqyxaM — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 8, 2026

Who Is Brendan Sorsby?

Sorsby spent his first two seasons of college football at Indiana. After starting seven games for the Hoosiers and leading the team to a 1-6 record, he entered the transfer portal. After making his way to Cincinnati, Ohio, where he started every game for two seasons, with a record of 12-12.

This offseason, he entered the portal once again and headed to fellow Big 12 member, Texas Tech. On April 14, Sorsby admitted to his gambling violations. Later, Sorsby and the university announced that he would seek treatment for his gambling addiction. His admissions included placing at least 40 bets on Indiana football in 2022.

As the news broke, fans across the country agreed that his season and career were over. They thought, “The NCAA couldn’t possibly let him play,” but as we know now, that's not true.

According to Thamel, Sorbsy cannot play in Texas Tech’s first two games, which was the penalty his legal team suggested to the NCAA. The Red Raiders open with Abilene Christian and then travel to Oregon State.

How Will This Impact the Big 12

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark spoke about the ruling on ESPN.

“The ramifications of today’s ruling are significant and could have broad impacts across college athletics, creating great concern amongst our membership. I’ve been consulting with our key stakeholders and have scheduled meetings with our Conference ADs and Executive Board this week. We are also in touch with Charlie Baker and anticipate that the NCAA will appeal the order within the next 24-48 hours. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation.”

Yorkmark held a call with the Big 12 athletic directors to discuss the matter. He said the call was informative and will continue to work with the directors.

Translation: We know what’s going on, everybody knows what’s going on, and we’re not ready to talk about what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/bOuwxlWLdO — KillerFrogs.com (TCU On SI) (@Killer_Frogs) June 9, 2026

Meanwhile, other conferences are making quick work of the decision as news of the league making a league-wide ban to not play Texas Tech in any sport.

NEWS: Big Ten officials are expected to discuss in the upcoming days a league-wide mandate to not play Texas Tech in any sports, per three Big Ten sources. This is in the wake of Nebraska AD Troy Dannen informing his staff today that they aren't allowed to schedule Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/s95pc6oK3B — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 9, 2026

The Big 12 conference could be in for a long offseason as these discussions continue and other conferences make their own rulings.

In the ever-changing landscape of the NCAA conference, this could shape which teams make their way into the Big 12 in the future. There could be a scenario where teams avoid the Big 12 because of Texas Tech.

The Ruling’s Impact on TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs are slated to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Thanksgiving. Currently, the Thanksgiving game for the Frogs is the most important one of the season. Facing the reigning conference champions on the road, in a place where the Frogs haven’t won since 2021. A lot on the line for TCU.

This ruling on paper doesn’t change much for TCU, as the Red Raiders get to keep their preferred day one starter. TCU was prepared for this before the news dropped. This impacts TCU off the field way more than on it. A ton of What-ifs could be asked about this exact scenario if a TCU player finds themselves in a similar situation.

Why This Ruling Matters Beyond Texas Tech

The dangerous takeaway from this ruling is simple: if you don't like the rules, just find a friendly local courtroom to rewrite them. By that logic, TCU should just call up a Fort Worth judge to solve all of our current issues. It's no surprise that a Lubbock district judge ruled in favor of Texas Tech, a university that spends millions on its football program. While it's hard to completely blame the judge, given the immense pressure from local community members, wealthy boosters, and powerful football interests, it still sets a terrible precedent.

Whether the Big 12 acts on this injunction or chooses to ignore it, the responsibility ultimately falls on the NCAA to step in. There are endless ways the NCAA can reshape the fabric of college football, but standing by and doing nothing is by far the worst choice.

Join the Conversation on Killer Frogs

What are your thoughts on Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby? Do you think the NCAA can do anything about it, and should TCU cancel its Thanksgiving game? It's getting heated on the forum thread. Let us know your opinion on KillerFrogs.com