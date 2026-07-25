5 Weeks Until Kickoff, Ranking TCU's Most Important Games of the Season

Every game on TCU's schedule matters, but not every game will define the Horned Frogs' season. Some will shape the Big 12 race, others could determine College Football Playoffs hopes, and a few may ultimately decide how Sonny Dykes' 2026 campaign is remembered.

Looking at 12 games on the schedule, I have narrowed it down to a ranking of the top five most important games. Games that can either change the trajectory of the season or even the program will be higher than others.

No. 5: Why North Carolina is one of TCU's biggest games

Starting off the list with the first game of the season. Last season, TCU faced off against North Carolina and blew the doors off Kenan Stadium in newly hired head coach Bill Belichick’s college debut. Belichick and the Tarheels will look to get revenge after an embarrassing 48-14 loss.

Why is this game important? Similar to last year, TCU will have a chance to make a statement earlier on. The Frogs were all over the news coverage last year after that game, and now they will have a chance to do the same. ESPN will be hosting its Week Zero gameday broadcasts, and the Horned Frogs will be following right after. As of late July, TCU is slated for three ESPN main broadcasts: against UNC at 11 am CT, against Arizona at 9 pm CT, and versus Texas Tech at 8 pm CT.

TCU will have the stage in week zero, and the most newsworthy game that weekend. The Frogs will want to start their season off hot, and there might be no better stage than this one.

No. 4 Utah returns to Fort Worth with Big 12 implications

Utah joined the Big 12 in 2024, but the rivalry between the Utes and the Frogs goes way back. While members of the Mountain West Conference, these two teams played every year from 2005 to 2010 before both teams eventually left the conference. Utah hasn’t played against the Frogs in Fort Worth since 2009, when No. 4 TCU, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, won 55-28.

An old rivalry coming back to life at an important time of the season will be electric. Week eleven in the football calendar, both teams could be playing for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. For Utah, this will be the final true test of the 2026 season, and for TCU, it will be their final home game. A high-stakes matchup, last in the season- what can be more important than that?

No. 3: The Baylor rivalry never lack importance

Jordan Dwyer (7) looks for more yardage in a battle against the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

A protected rivalry in the Big 12, TCU and Baylor will face off in the middle of October. Every year, these teams produce a quality game. Other than in 2023, the TCU - Baylor game has been decided by fewer than seven points since 2020. It will be over four years since the Frogs won in Waco. #Bazooka

This could be a must-win game for the Bears, as early tests against Auburn, Colorado, and Arizona State could set their season down a long path. For the Frogs, this is the first game of what could be a nice winning streak, as they face West Virginia and Kansas following this game. However, regardless of how the season goes, a loss against your arch-rival will hurt no matter what.

No. 2: BYU could never reveal who TCU really is

The third game in October on this list, and that's for good reason. These early games will dictate whether this TCU is an outlier from recent seasons, and this game will be the first real test. In the first Big 12 game in Fort Worth, TCU will want to make a statement. For BYU, this is the first game in a long stretch of difficult matchups, as Iowa State, Notre Dame, at UCF, Arizona State, and finally at Utah. A brutal stretch of games for the Cougars, but they might see this game as a breeze.

TCU gave up 15 interceptions and 5 fumbles in 2025. The Frogs look to find the answer to their turnover problem this season. | AP Photo/George Frey

TCU has struggled against the top teams in the Big 12, and this will be an opportunity to build huge momentum early in the season. Similar to Utah, these teams were foes in the Mountain West and even before that. Since being reunited in the Big 12, these teams have split both games, with the home team winning by huge margins. A game in October that could dictate which team goes on to have a great season will be a must-watch.

Honorable Mentions:

TCU at UCF

TCU at Arizona

No. 1: Thanksgiving at Texas Tech could decide everything

The final game of the season at the number one spot could be tricky, as it could end up meaningless, but when it's the Battle for the Saddle, it will always be a good bet.

An evening match-up on Thanksgiving amplifies this already intense matchup. The Frogs and Red Raiders haven’t played since 2024, when TCU walked away with the 35-34 win in Fort Worth. Since 2019, the Frogs have won five out of the last six matchups, but why does this game feel like an uphill climb?

Texas Tech is coming off a tremendous season, winning the Big 12 championship and clinching a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff. While the Red Raiders have lost some key pieces, Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey, they are still the preseason pick to win the conference. TCU will have its hands full on Turkey Day, but why is this the most important game of the season?

TCU travels to face Texas Tech on Thanksgiving to end the regular season. | Chris Torres/AP

Repeating the idea that TCU has struggled against the top team in the Big 12 over the last three seasons, if TCU were to put down that narrative, this would be the best opportunity to do so. The Frogs could be 8-3 entering this game, but a win would offer a little hope for the coaching staff and the players while leaving a positive final note of the 2026 season. However, if TCU and Texas Tech are both in contention for the Big 12 Championship game, this might be the most important game ever between these two teams.

Rankings like these always evolve once the season begins, but on paper, these five games have the greatest potential to define TCU's 2026 season. If the Horned Frogs accomplish their goals, chances are at least one of these matchups will become one of the signature wins of the year.

Do you agree with these rankings?

Which game do you think will have the biggest impact on TCU's season? Let us know in the KillerFrogs forum and join the discussion as the kickoff draws closer.

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