Killer Frogs

WATCH! Clark and Curtis Talk to Media after Day 11 of TCU Fall Camp

TCU's star defender Bud Clark and a long-time Frog Chase Curtis answered questions from the media on Monday morning. Clark talked about how much the TCU defense has changed while Curtis answered questions about his journey to becoming a leader on the team.

Carson Wersal

Apr 14, 2023; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (26) in action during the TCU Spring Game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2023; Fort Worth, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (26) in action during the TCU Spring Game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports / Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:


Members of the TCU football team, Bud Clark and Chase Curtis, met with the media following fall camp on Monday morning. Both spoke about their time in fall camp and touched on their experience at TCU.

TCU safety, Bud Clark, spoke mostly about the defense's playmaking ability under the new defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. Clark also gave high praise to the TCU defensive line, as well as the younger guys in the defensive back room as well.

Chase Curtis, one of the TCU tight ends spoke about battling injury during his collegiate career. the Kansas native also spoke about how the leadership has changed with some of the leaders leaving in the 2023 season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Published
Carson Wersal

CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 