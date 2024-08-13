WATCH! Clark and Curtis Talk to Media after Day 11 of TCU Fall Camp
Members of the TCU football team, Bud Clark and Chase Curtis, met with the media following fall camp on Monday morning. Both spoke about their time in fall camp and touched on their experience at TCU.
TCU safety, Bud Clark, spoke mostly about the defense's playmaking ability under the new defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. Clark also gave high praise to the TCU defensive line, as well as the younger guys in the defensive back room as well.
Chase Curtis, one of the TCU tight ends spoke about battling injury during his collegiate career. the Kansas native also spoke about how the leadership has changed with some of the leaders leaving in the 2023 season.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.