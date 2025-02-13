WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 5- San Diego Preview
TCU On SI writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal preview the first series of the year for the TCU Horned Frogs. They break down San Diego and what Frog fans can expect to see.
Finally, baseball season is upon us for the TCU Horned Frogs, and TCU On SI writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal have you covered with everything you need to know for the opening weekend. \
Watch the episode below or listen along on Apple or Spotify under the name "KillerFrogs."
