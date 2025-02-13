Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 5- San Diego Preview

TCU On SI writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal preview the first series of the year for the TCU Horned Frogs. They break down San Diego and what Frog fans can expect to see.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal

Brody Green applying a tag during the 2024 Big 12 Championship game.
Brody Green applying a tag during the 2024 Big 12 Championship game. / Brian McLean OnAssignment/TCU On SI

Finally, baseball season is upon us for the TCU Horned Frogs, and TCU On SI writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal have you covered with everything you need to know for the opening weekend. \

Watch the episode below or listen along on Apple or Spotify under the name "KillerFrogs."

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a graduating senior at TCU with a General Communications degree with a emphasis in journalism. While his main focus in journalism centers around TCU Baseball, Carson has covered other sports as well such as TCU Track and Cross Country, TCU Men's and Women's Basketball, and TCU Football. One event of note that Carson has covered was the 2023 Men's College World Series which featured TCU finishing 4th in the country. 