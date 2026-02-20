A major high-stakes matchup is set for this weekend at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles, California, as the Horned Frogs travel west to face the University of California. The series is filled with potential ranking changes, postseason positioning moves, and résumé-defining moments.

With both teams currently at the top of the national conversation, this matchup should serve as a test of what these programs are made of this season.

After dropping a midweek game against crosstown rival UTA, TCU will look to boost its standing in the polls and strengthen its case for hosting consideration come regional time. What better way for them to find their rhythm than beating the No. 1 team? As for UCLA, defending its home field against a Big 12 power offers an opportunity to continue building on its own top-tier status and make an early statement to the selection committee.

This weekend won't be about three games. It’s about positioning and proving you belong among college baseball’s elite programs.

Why This Series Matters Nationally

Even though it's February, series like this still shape June. Every win against a ranked opponent carries tons of weight when it comes to RPI, strength of schedule, and eventual seeding in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. So for both sides, it is fair to say the national implications are real.

RPI, for those who don't know, is based on 25% of a team's winning percentage, 50% of its opponents' average winning percentage, and 25% of its opponents' opponents' winning percentage. So an early-season series like this can certainly impact either team's resume and send them heading in the right direction come June.

While a series win doesn't guarantee you a regional host slot, it does significantly boost your odds of being a top 16 team that will have the opportunity to host and start the tournament at home. Homefield advantage is real, especially for the Frogs, who have something special called Lupton Magic.

From the NCAA Tournament standpoint, the committee looks at more than just a team's record. They evaluate road performance, strength of schedule, and results against top-tier opponents. These factors carry major weight when it comes time to seeding the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship field.

The Pitching Matchups Could Swing This Weekend For Both Teams

Mason Brassfield pitching against Arkansas at Globe Life Field | Nathan Cross KillerFrogs/TCU on Si

With Tommy LaPour sidelined out of precaution, the TCU Horned Frogs will be forced to bump Mason Brassfield from Saturday into the Friday night starter role. He is coming off a big win against Arkansas, where he threw four innings, striking out six and allowing just three runs against a solid Arkansas offense.

Brassfield will face UCLA's Logan Reddemann, who also had a strong outing, going five innings and allowing three runs with six strikeouts. Both pitchers will be looking to go deeper in their second start of the season to help preserve their bullpens for the rest of the weekend.

TCU's rotation will no doubt look different this weekend, but it will be all about how they handle the adversity. They will turn to two freshmen on Saturday, as Lance Davis will get the chance to bounce back from a not-so-great start against Oklahoma. Then on Sunday, Uli Fernsler will get his first career start and opportunity in a Horned Frogs uniform. He was a star in high school, and we will have to see how the former No. 70 overall prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft performs in his collegiate debut.

TCU's pitching has struggled in the first week of baseball, having trouble getting ahead in the count, forcing early exits, and creating many issues. However, it was the first week of the season, so there is no need to worry quite yet. They could easily get back on track this week by limiting free passes and working deep enough into games to protect the bullpen. If the rotation can do that, the Frogs’ chances go way up.

On paper, TCU has quite a bit of depth in the bullpen, but it’s all about how well they command the fastball and limit hits. They did a solid job in three of the four games played, but struggled in one. If the Horned Frog arms can hold opposing teams in check and step up, the offense has the power to get them over the edge.

UCLA has a strong offense, so TCU must consistently hit its spots in the zone, or it could get ugly. The Bruins have been swinging the bats well to start the season, and they can capitalize quickly on mistakes.

As for UCLA, they have plenty of pitching depth and have used significantly more pitchers than TCU, which could play a factor this weekend. However, TCU must get on them early and force them to turn to the bullpen sooner than they would like.

What TCU Must Do to Win the Series

Jack Arthur hitting against Arkansas at Globe Life Field | Nathan Cross for KillerFrogs/TCU on SI

1. Win the Strike Zone- The Horned Frogs must have command with their fastball and avoid leaving pitches up in the zone. TCU's pitching staff must get ahead in the counts, limit mistakes, and stay disciplined against a very impressive UCLA offense.

2. Get Length from the Rotation- This is one of the biggest musts; the TCU starters have been forced out early in most of their starts. They need to try to get at least 5-6 solid innings from their starters to protect their best bullpen arms.

3. Control the Big Inning- This is another must. In their two losses, they have had two long, poor innings that put the Frogs behind early, making it extremely hard for their offense to come back and play catch-up. The starters must avoid getting into loaded base situations to have the best chances.

4. Strike Early Offensively- The Horned Frog offense has been sluggish at times this season and has become stagnant at points of the game. They need to work pitchers deep into counts and get on board first to put UCLA in tough positions.

What a Series Win Would Mean

For TCU, a series win would be a huge way to get back on track. It would prove that they can handle adversity, adjust their rotation, and show they were just shaking off some rust. It's early, but remember series like these are what kickstart Omaha conversations, and the Frogs can show they are a legitimate national threat. This series doesn't earn an instant ticket to Omaha, but it changes the tone around what this team could become.

Both UCLA and TCU will be seeking a top-25 series victory to improve their standings and build momentum, bringing them closer to conference play.

Series Schedule & Broadcast Information

The three-game series will run Friday through Sunday in Los Angeles. Catch the Horned Frogs get back on track and reinsert their name as one of the top programs in the nation.

Friday, Feb. 20 – 7 p.m. (CT)

TV: FS1

Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM / Varsity App

Saturday, Feb. 21 – 4 p.m. (CT)

TV: Big Ten+

Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM / Varsity App

Sunday, Feb. 22 – 3 p.m. (CT)

TV: Big Ten+

Radio: 88.7 KTCU FM / Varsity App

This series is sure to be a great one to watch, with two talented teams fighting for the series win, so grab your popcorn and enjoy.

The KillerFrogs Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings publish weekly on TCU On SI. Powered by KillerFrogs.com — Lowering Office Productivity Since 1997.

Suggested Stories