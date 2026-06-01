Another Tennessee Infielder Enters the Transfer Portal

Tennessee’s season came to an end this weekend after falling in the Chapel Hill regional. The season was not what the Vols had hoped for, but now they have to move on quickly with the transfer portal here.

The Vols have lost a good number of players to the transfer portal already.

Finley Bates Enters the Transfer Portal

Missouri baseball coach Kerrick Jackson and Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander with the post-game handshake after their NCAA college baseball game on Mar. 22, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They lost another as junior Finley Bates entered the portal after one season in Knoxville.

Last season, he batted .333 over 12 at-bats, but overall did not play too much this season.

He transferred to Tennessee ahead of last season from San Diego State. He had a pretty good career with the Aztecs. In his freshman season, he was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

While he didn’t play much last season, the number of Vols players that have hit the portal is starting to get a little concerning.

Expect a few more players to hit the portal over the next few days, then Elander and staff will get to work putting together the 2027 squad.

Bates’ Career So Far

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander talks with Brandon Arvidson (25) and Evan Blanco (11) during the NCAA college baseball game against Texas on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are Bates' career highlights according to UTsports.com:

2026

Brought home Jay Abernathy reaching on a fielder's choice to third base in the midweek win over UNC Asheville (4/14)

Scored while pinch running for Trent Grindlinger in the top of the eight vs Mississippi State (4/10)

Scored a run in midweek action vs Tennessee Tech (3/10)

Went 1-for-2 with a single in midweek win over Bellarmine (2/24)

Made his first start as a Vol and finished 1-for-3 with a run scored vs. Kent State (2/22)

Homered in his first plate appearance as a Vol and followed that up with a single an inning later to go 2-for-2 off the bench in a 12-2 win over Nicholls (2/14)

2025 - SAN DIEGO STATE

Started in 56 games out of 57 games played

Posted a .300 batting average for the year and hit .321 in conference play

Led the Mountain West in walks (40)

2024 - SAN DIEGO STATE

Started 52 of 53 games (28 at shortstop and 24 at second base)

Tied for the team lead with 14 doubles

Led the team in batting average (.375), hits (48), total bases (67) and on-base percentage (.438) in conference games

Ranked second in runs scored (23), slugging percentage (.523) and walks (13) during conference play

Collected four hits against Fresno State (3/1) and Nevada (5/18)