Tennessee Loses Key Pitcher to the Transfer Portal

The 2026 Tennessee baseball season came to an end in disappointing fashion after the Volunteers lost to East Carolina and VCU in the regionals.

Now that it is the offseason, the transfer portal season is about to be in full effect, and the Vols have already lost a few key pieces.

Brayden Krenzel Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee pitcher Brayden Krenzel (34) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradyden Krenzel entered the transfer portal after his sophomore season with two years of eligibility left.

As a sophomore, he appeared in 20 games and had a 2-3 record with an ERA of 9.35. He also had 28 strikeouts and two saves.

During his freshman season, he posted a 3-0 record with a 4.68 ERA and 21 strikeouts.

He might have had a down year this past season, but the loss still hurts the Vols nonetheless.

Krenzel’s Career at Tennessee

Tennessee's Brayden Krenzel (34) steps off the mound after striking out a Missouri batter during an NCAA college baseball game against the Missouri Tigers on Mar. 22, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here’s Krenzel’s career highlights at Tennessee according to UTsports.com:

2026

Tossed a scorelss inning vs UNC Asheville giving up one hit (4/14)

Threw 0.2 scoreless frames with a strikeout in midweek win vs. USC Upstate (3/24)

Did not allow a hit and struck out a pair in 1.1 innings of scoreless innings of relief in rubber game win vs. Missouri (3/22)

Earned his second save of the year with two shutout innings and four strikeouts in 5-4 win over Wright State (3/7)

Tossed three scoreless innings of relief and struck out four against Virginia Tech (3/1) to earn his first-career save at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas

Struck out five in two innings of relief in series-opening win against Kent State (2/20)

Made first relief appearance of the season, striking out one batter in one scoreless inning during12-2 win over Nicholls (2/14)

2025

Came in as relief against Wake Forest (6/2) and struck out three while only allowing a hit in 2.2 innings to help the Vols advance

Tossed 2.2 innings allowing just one run on one hit with five strikeouts at No. 5/8 Arkansas (5/17)

Stranded runners on the corners in a scoreless sixth inning of relief in midweek win over Indiana State (5/6)

Struck out five over 2.2 innings of relief in series finale against No. 6/6 Ole Miss (4/13)

Picked up his second win in as many appearances, pitching five innings in relief, allowing one run on four hits, while striking out four at South Carolina (3/30)

Earned his first collegiate win at No. 10/12 Alabama, pitching 4.1 innings allowing one earned run on three hits, while striking out six (3/22)

Pitched 2.1 scoreless frames of relief against ETSU, marking his longest career outing to date (3/18)

Made first appearance as a starter, opening the game with a scoreless inning vs West Georgia (3/11)

Punched out two in the ninth inning in 13-3 win vs Rice (3/1)

Struck out one batter over one scoreless inning in Tennessee debut vs UNC Asheville (2/18)