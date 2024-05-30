Baseball insider projects two Tennessee baseball players as first round picks in 2024 MLB Draft
Baseball Insider Kiley McDaniel released his latest mock draft for the 2024 MLB Draft. In it, he included Tennessee infielders Christian Moore and Billy Amick as projected first-round draft picks. McDaniel projected Moore to be drafted by the Miami Marlins with the No. 16 overall pick and Billy Amick to fall ten picks later to the New York Yankees with the No. 26 overall pick.
Both Christian Moore and Billy Amick are coming off phenomenal seasons for the Volunteers. With the College World Series yet to be played, both players will have the opportunity to further boost their draft stock.
Moore was awarded First-Team SEC honors after claiming the SEC triple crown, leading the conference with 20 home runs, a batting average of .429 and 41 RBIs in conference matchups. Additionally, Moore took ownership of Tennessee's single-season home run record with 28.
"Moore was perceived to be behind teammate Billy Amick in the draft a month ago but has now overtaken him with a blazing-hot finish," McDaniel went on to say " Miami is tied to ACC/SEC position players, which also is what the board is giving them at this point. This is also the first spot preps SS Carter Johnson and RF P.J. Morlando come up, though they likely land later."
Clemson transfer Billy Amick has made a massive impact in what will be his only year suiting up for the Vols. Amick holds a batting average of .317 this season along with 19 home runs and 53 RBIs. in what will be his only season with the Vols after transferring from Clemson.
"The Yankees have been tied to Amick, Cijntje, Doughty, Benge, Waldschmidt, Bateman and Jonathan Santucci" McDaniel Wrote. "Those last two may have a chance to get to New York's next pick." McDaniel went on to write that Amick may be an "under-the-radar option" for the Toronto Blue Jays and San Fransisco Giants.
Tennessee has had at least seven players drafted each season since 2021, with a total of 35 players drafted since Head Coach Tony Vitello took over in 2018.
The 2024 MLB Draft is set to take place from July 14-16.