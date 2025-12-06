National Analyst Evaluates Tennessee Volunteers Signee Zach Groves

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the recruiting scene, as the Tennessee Vols have done a great job bringing in the prospects that they want the most, regardless of the state or the position. Some of the better players in the state of Tennessee were near the top of the recruiting board for the Tennessee Volunteers, and this includes one of the better edge rushers from both the state and the nation.

The Vols were able to do what they needed to do, and that was exactly what they needed when it comes to a prospect standpoint, as the player that they landed at the position is Zach Groves. Groves is one of the better players in the state of Tennessee and is someone who has been recruited heavily by many schools, including a late push from the Ole Miss Rebels. Groves committed to the Vols back near the summer, and they kept him in the boat, as he stuck it out despite visiting the Rebels the weekend prior.

Groves has the chance to become one of the better players in this class for the Vols, as there are many people across the nation who hold the prospect in high regard. This includes Gabe Brooks from 247Sports, who believed the prospect has pro upside. He went into detail with an evaluation of the prospect. Here is what he had to say about the Tennessee Vols signee.

Gabe Brooks Evaluates Zach Groves Who Signed With Tennessee

Zach Groves | 247Sports.com

- Big edge defender who could play a traditional four-man end or a two-point role in an odd front as a hybrid OLB.

- Explosive natural athlete. Varies speeds and accelerates suddenly from a dead stop and mid-gear.

- Can bend and get flexible around the edge.

- Right now more of a power-oriented rusher who will need to expand his move set. Still, shows speed-to-power ability that can win.

- Can improve snap anticipation, but bursts when it's timed up.

- Often stands upright at the snap.

- Sometimes trying to do too much and/or thinking too much, but when cutting loose, very dangerous.

- Valuable and effective two-way snaps including some athletic ball-carrying context.

- Also plays basketball and boasts a good pedigree from a family of football players.

- Physical tools, natural athleticism, and overall athletic profile suggest immense long-term potential. P4/high-major prospect who could become an impact player with pro upside.

