National Analyst Evaluates Vols In-State Signee Kamari Blair

The Tennessee Volunteers have been able to hold their own when it comes to the players that they had in the class of 2026, as they landed some of the top players on their board, and all but one player who was committed to the Vols entering the Wednesday kickoff of early signing day decided to stay.

This includes some of the better players from inside the state lines, and a player that they flipped from South Carolina Gamecocks earlier in the cycle. That player is Kamari Blair, who is an offensive lineman from the state of Tennessee. He attends Kirkwood High School in Clarksville, Tennessee, and is a guy that many teams wanted, but the Vols did enough after hopping on his recruiting trail. I am a fan of what he has to offer, as there is a lot that he brings to the table, considering he is arguably the best offensive lineman in the state of Tennessee (although others would consider fellow Tennessee Vols commit/signee Gabriel Osenda as the top offensive lineman in the state of Tennessee.)

He is a guy who brings a lot to the table, and the nation knows that, which is why he has one of the better rankings when it comes to the class. He is rated as a four-star and was recently evaluated by Gabe Brooks from 247Sports. Here is what he had to say when speaking about the Tennessee Volunteers' offensive lineman signee from Kirkwood High School inside the state of Tennessee.

Gabe Brooks Evaluates Kamari Blair

Dandy Dozen top football recruit selection for 2025 TSSAA season, Kirkwood tackle Kamari Blair Wednesday, June 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"- Physically gifted offensive lineman who could possibly live on the outside for good.

- Exploding physically, from sub-240 pounds in Summer 2024 into the 280s in Fall 2025.

- Full-time two-way player who flashes startling redirection as a defender, primarily standing off the edge.

- More natural on defense than offense, but that's not necessarily a bad thing based on what we have seen in similar prospects in recent years.

- Showing gradual improvement at offensive tackle, including working for leverage.

- Plays high at times as a result of naturally high center of gravity.

- Best OT flashes happen on the move and in obvious passing downs on an island.

- Possesses the physical, athletic, and on-field profile to hit big in the long run.

- May need time to continue physical and technical development, but could prove to be one of the 2026 cycle's highest-ceiling O-line prospects."

