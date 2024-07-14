Christian Moore Selected By Los Angeles Angels in the First Round of 2024 MLB Draft
Tennessee Volunteer Christian Moore has been selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft.
The accolades keep on rolling in for the 2024 Tennessee Volunteers after winning the national title. The MLB draft kicked off on Sunday evening and second baseman Christian Moore is officially off the board. Moore has been selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the eighth overall pick in the first round.
Moore posted an incredible 2024 season stat line. He was a crucial piece to Tennessee's national championship-winning team. Over his three years at Tennessee, Moore finished with a .338 batting average, 61 home runs, 160 RBI and 162 starts, which is ironically the same number of games in a full MLB regular season. He also became just the second player ever to hit for the cycle during the College World Series.
He reeled in multiple national awards following the 2024 college baseball season including multiple outlets naming him a first-team All-American. He is the seventh Volunteer to be drafted in the first round since 2015. Moore is expected to be the first of many Volunteers drafted in this class.
Head coach Tony Vitello has turned the Volunteers' baseball program into a national powerhouse and it's been accomplished by getting players like Moore siphoned through the program. The 2024 season was a historic one, but it doesn't look like the momentum will be slowing down anytime soon for the reigning national champs.
