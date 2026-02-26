Several former Tennessee players are in Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Here are the results for all Vols involved this week.

NEWS:

Former Tennessee Vols start cornerback Jermod McCoy notified media on Thursday that he would not be participating in the combine drills, that he would be saving things for the Tennessee Pro Day in just a few weeks.

McCoy missed the entire 2025 Vols season due to a torn ACL that he suffered in offseason workouts. He was projected to be the first corner off the board in the 2026 draft prior to the injury. Many have compared his path to that of former Michigan corner turned Arizona Cardinals starter, Will Johnson.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The bench press station at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL Combine Results - Former Tennesse Vols

Bryson Eason, DT

Height: 6'2

Weight: 323 lbs

Arm Size: 33 1/8"

Hand Size: 10"

40-Yard Dash: 5.12 / 5.09

Vertical Jump: 30.5"

Broad Jump: 9'4"

3 Cone Drill:

Bench Press:



Miles Kitselman, TE

Height:

Weight:

Arm Size:

Hand Size:

40-Yard Dash:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3 Cone Drill:

Bench Press:



Colton Hood, DB

Height:

Weight:

Arm Size:

Hand Size:

40-Yard Dash:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3 Cone Drill:

Bench Press:



Jermod McCoy, DB

Height:

Weight:

Arm Size:

Hand Size:

40-Yard Dash: DNR

Vertical Jump: DNR

Broad Jump: DNR

3 Cone Drill: DNR

Bench Press: DNR



Joshua Josephs, EDGE

Height:

Weight:

Arm Size:

Hand Size:

40-Yard Dash:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3 Cone Drill:

Bench Press:



Chris Brazzel, WR

Height:

Weight:

Arm Size:

Hand Size:

40-Yard Dash:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3 Cone Drill:

Bench Press:



Joey Aguillar, QB

Height:

Weight:

Arm Size:

Hand Size:

40-Yard Dash:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3 Cone Drill:

Bench Press:



There are currently (33) former Tennessee Volunteers on NFL Rosters, with 27 of those being on active NFL Rosters.

The latest addition in Indianpolis is obviously former Vols QB, Joey Aguillar who just lost his most recent court case in hopes of receiving another year of eligibility with the Vols. Now, he's here in Indiapolis competing in the NFL Combine.