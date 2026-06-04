Evan Blanco Says Goodbye to Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers will be losing many stars to the next level, which includes one of their starting pitchers. That starting pitcher was Evan Blanco, who was often the day three starter for the Vols, but he was the game one starter for the Vols in the regional.

He is off to the MLB after an electric season with Tennessee and an electric college career with multiple teams. Following his career with the Vols, Blanco shared a goodbye message to Vol Faithful ahead of the next step in his career.

Evan Blanco Says Goodbye

Tennessee pitcher Evan Blanco (11) opens against Missouri during an NCAA college baseball game on Mar. 22, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I came to Tennessee hoping to continue growing as a player, but I ended up gaining so much more than that. My experience here was nothing short of amazing. The people here are what make Tennessee special, and I’m incredibly grateful for everyone who made this year unforgettable. Looking back, I am also thankful for the struggles I faced in 2025. At the time, they were difficult, but without them, my path never would have led me to Knoxville. Sometimes the setbacks that seem to hold you back are actually the ones guiding you toward something special. Everything happens for a reason. Thank you, Tennessee, for an incredible year. I’ll always be thankful for the what this place provided me and relationships that came with it. Representing the Power T is something I will cherish forever. I am proud to be a Vol. I’m excited for the next chapter," Blanco stated in an Instagram post.

Blanco is expected to be selected in the MLB Draft, and he will be a player who very well could dominate at the next level, as he is continuing to get better and will only get better at the next level.

Luckily for the Vols, they had the chance to be a major part in his career, in which he would dominate batters and ultimately give his all to the fans of the Tennessee Vols.

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