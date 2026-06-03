Starting Pitcher for Tennessee Baseball Announces Return Ahead of Next Season
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The Tennessee Volunteers' season is now over, and the transfer portal is starting to heat up. The Tennessee Volunteers have already lost around double-digit players to the portal, which has been terrible news, but through all of this bad news, they have started to learn some great news.
Landon Mack Will Return to Tennessee
The great news that they have received is that one of their pitchers will be returning to the mound in 2027, as he is expected to be a starter yet again. The Vols player who will be returning to the mound for the Vols is Landon Mack, who was the day two starter for the Vols, and the only player who was ahead of him on the mound was Tegan Kuhns, who is now set to be drafted in the upcoming MLB Draft.
Mack is one of the better players on this roster and is set to become one of the better players in the nation. Mack's stats consisted of a 4.67 ERA, which isn't the best; however, he was dominant when it came to strikeouts. This season, Mack finished with 77 strikeouts in nearly 62 innings and will likely improve this in the next season with more outings, when he is expected to be the ace.
All of these stats came within 12 games this season, which were electric outings, but it is easy to imagine that this will go up, especially if the Vols make a deeper run in the college baseball tournament.
The Vols didn't get the chance to see Mack in the postseason, as he was dealing with soreness, but he will likely be the No. 1 option for the Vols in the postseason next year.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_