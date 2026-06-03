Starting Pitcher for Tennessee Baseball Announces Return Ahead of Next Season

The Tennessee Volunteers' season is now over, and the transfer portal is starting to heat up. The Tennessee Volunteers have already lost around double-digit players to the portal, which has been terrible news, but through all of this bad news, they have started to learn some great news.

Landon Mack Will Return to Tennessee

Tennessee pitcher Landon Mack (18) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Kent State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 21, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The great news that they have received is that one of their pitchers will be returning to the mound in 2027, as he is expected to be a starter yet again. The Vols player who will be returning to the mound for the Vols is Landon Mack, who was the day two starter for the Vols, and the only player who was ahead of him on the mound was Tegan Kuhns, who is now set to be drafted in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Mack is one of the better players on this roster and is set to become one of the better players in the nation. Mack's stats consisted of a 4.67 ERA, which isn't the best; however, he was dominant when it came to strikeouts. This season, Mack finished with 77 strikeouts in nearly 62 innings and will likely improve this in the next season with more outings, when he is expected to be the ace.

All of these stats came within 12 games this season, which were electric outings, but it is easy to imagine that this will go up, especially if the Vols make a deeper run in the college baseball tournament.

The Vols didn't get the chance to see Mack in the postseason, as he was dealing with soreness, but he will likely be the No. 1 option for the Vols in the postseason next year.

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