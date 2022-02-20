Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 19 Tennessee, Georgia Southern Game Three

The Tennessee BaseVols will take on Georgia Southern at 1 p.m. ET for game three of the opening weekend series. The Vols won the first meeting 9-0 and the second 10-3.

There are six major preseason polls: D1Baseball.com, Perfect Game, USA Today coaches' poll, National College Baseball Writers' Association, Collegiate Baseball Magazine, and Baseball America.

Below are the Vols' preseason ranking in every poll.

D1Baseball: No. 19

Perfect Game: No. 21

USA Today Coaches: No. 16

NCBWA: No. 16

CBM: No. 34

Baseball America: No. 17

The official Top-25 D1Baseball.com rankings will be the reference for each team's ranking this season.

Preseason News:

Above is head coach Tony Vitello's most recent press conference following game two.

Returning starters for the Vols are Luc Lipcius, Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck and Evan Russell, although Russell will primarily serve as a catcher this season for Tennessee.

Beck and Gilbert figure to stay in the outfield this season, and Luc Lipcius will resume his role as the team's starting first baseman.

Gilbert, the team's source of energy and passion, came up huge for the Vols on multiple occasions last season, including a walk-off grand slam against Wright State in the NCAA Regional Tournament in Lindsey-Nelson Stadium.

As for Beck, head coach Tony Vitello had high praise for the returning junior in the preseason.

"Jordan came back from Christmas break swinging the bat the best I've ever seen him in January practice. The key for him is to not experiment and think to much, to realize that it's going well for him and do it day in and day out like a big leaguer would do, which he will be one day. That I am confident in."

The Vols' pitching rotation sustained its fair share of injuries, as sophomore Blade Tidwell and redshirt junior Seth Halvorsen will be sidelined indefinitely, with more optimism surrounding Tidwell's availability for conference play. Tidwell is currently dealing with shoulder stiffness and soreness.

Against Georgia Southern, freshman Chase Burns is set to start on opening day against the Eagles. For game two, sophomore RHP Chase Dollander will start against his former team, as he transferred to Tennessee from Georgia Southern in the offseason.

Below is the entire list of the Vols' starters for game three against Georgia Southern.

Changes from yesterday:

-Seth Stephenson starts at LF over Christian Scott and leads off. Logan Chambers started at LF on Friday.

-Logan Chambers to serve as the DH instead of Kyle Booker. Seth Stephenson was the DH on Friday.

-Freshman RHP Drew Beam gets the starting nod at pitcher for game three. He marks the third straight Vol to log his first career start this weekend.

First pitch for Tennessee vs. Georgia Southern game two is at 1:00 p.m. ET in Lindsey-Nelson Stadium. SECN+ has the broadcast. This section will be continuously updated as the game progresses.

