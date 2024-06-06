How AJ Russell's Injury Impacts Tennessee
Wednesday's press conference with Tennessee baseball Head Coach Tony Vitello delivered a sobering update, as he revealed that right-handed pitcher AJ Russell is likely "shut down for the remainder of the year."
When asked if there was any update on Russell's injury status Vitello said, "Nothing specific as far as what the next step will be for him, but he'll be unavailable," Vitello said. "So, it's kind of Coach Russell or Coach AJ for now. Kind of as Billy did for a couple weeks there." Vitello went on to say, "We'll see where we get, but more than likely would be shut down for the year."
This unfortunate development comes at a crucial juncture for the Volunteers as they gear up to face Evansville in the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals on Saturday. Russell, who was poised to lead the pitching rotation as the Vols game one starter was sidelined for two months after suffering from general arm soreness. Russell attempted to return in the SEC Tournament, throwing for one inning each against Vanderbilt in the opener and LSU in the SEC Tournament Championship game before being removed due to an apparent re-injury of his elbow.
Despite the absence of Russell in the pitching rotation, the Vols pitching staff has faired well during Russell's recovery period. The Volunteers currently rank No. 3 in the nation in earned runs average, with a team ERA of 3.80, while playing a vital role in Tennessee's effort to become the No. 1 ranked team in the nation for just the second time in program history. In the wake of Russell's injury, many players throughout the Vols starting rotation stepped up in major ways. Drew Beam and Zander Sechrist have emerged as dependable starters, each appearing in 16 games throughout the season. Beam boasts an impressive 8-2 record, while Sechrist holds a respectable 3-1 record. Additionally, Chris Stamos, AJ Causey and Dylan Loy have all made prominent contributions to the starting rotation with each player holding a sub-4.0 ERA.
As the Volunteers begin to navigate the postseason without Russell, they do so with a resilient and proven pitching corps. Despite the setback, the Vols remain focused and determined as they pursue their championship aspirations on Friday as they kick off game one against Evansville in the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals.
