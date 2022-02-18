Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen: Vols Opener Against Georgia Southern

The Vols baseball season kicks off on Friday, February 18 at 4 p.m. ET. against Georgia Southern for game one of the weekend home opening series. 

How to Watch

SECN+ has the broadcast. For the full TV schedule of the Vols season, refer here

How to Listen

Fans can also listen to the live audio call by John Wilkerson and Vince Ferrara on UTSports.com or the UT Gameday App.

There are six major preseason polls: D1Baseball.com, Perfect Game, USA Today coaches' poll, National College Baseball Writers' Association, Collegiate Baseball Magazine, and Baseball America.

Below are the Vols' preseason ranking in every poll.

D1Baseball: No. 19

Perfect Game: No. 21

USA Today Coaches: No. 16

NCBWA: No. 16

CBM: No. 34

Baseball America: No. 17

The official Top-25 D1Baseball.com rankings will be the reference for each team's ranking this season.

Preseason News:

Returning starters for the Vols are Luc Lipcius, Drew Gilbert, Jordan Beck and Evan Russell, although Russell will primarily serve as a catcher this season for Tennessee.

Beck and Gilbert figure to stay in the outfield this season, and Luc Lipcius will resume his role as the team's starting first baseman.

Gilbert, the team's source of energy and passion, came up huge for the Vols on multiple occasions last season, including a walk-off grand slam against Wright State in the NCAA Regional Tournament in Lindsey-Nelson Stadium.

As for Beck, head coach Tony Vitello had high praise for the returning junior in the preseason.

"Jordan came back from Christmas break swinging the bat the best I've ever seen him in January practice. The key for him is to not experiment and think to much, to realize that it's going well for him and do it day in and day out like a big leaguer would do, which he will be one day. That I am confident in."

The Vols' pitching rotation sustained its fair share of injuries, as sophomore Blade Tidwell and redshirt junior Seth Halvorsen will be sidelined indefinitely, with more optimism surrounding Tidwell's availability for conference play. Tidwell is currently dealing with shoulder stiffness and soreness.

Against Georgia Southern, Tony Vitello has not determined who will start on the mound on Saturday and Sunday, but freshman Chase Burns is set to start on opening day against the Eagles.

Below is the entire list of the Vols' starters on opening day against Georgia Southern.

