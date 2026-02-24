Final Predictions: Tennessee Baseball vs. Bellarmine

The Tennessee baseball program is now tasked with one of the toughest things to do in college baseball, as they are now looking to bounce back from a series loss that happened against a non-conference program. Tennessee has become one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to the baseball side of things, but that didn't show in their series defeat against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Vols have a lot to prove in this mid-week game, as they are set to play against the Bellarmine Knights. The Knights have a lot to prove in this one as well, as they will be the heavy underdogs entering the game. They have a record of 2-5, which isn't great at all. The Vols will be expected to run rule this team, or defeat them by a lot, but will that be the case?

The Vols have battled a ton of different issues, including some of their fielding issues along with some hitting issues, which helped the Golden Flashes defeat the Vols. In this one, the Vols will be starting two-way star Blaine Brown, who is set to be on the mound and will also be batting, as he will be the DH in this one.

Our staff got together to share their predictions, as this game is one that the Vols will need to win if they want to get back on track following an ugly weekend performance.

Dale Dowden: Bellarmine 2, Tennessee 11

Tennessee utility Levi Clark (16) catches the ball for an out at first base during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Kent State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 21, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Vols ended their last series with a bitter taste in their mouth after dropping two games to Kent State. Anticipate the batting being more efficient as the defense limits errors to get back on the winning track," Dowden said.

Caleb Sisk: Bellarmine 1, Tennessee 7

Tennessee's Henry Ford (9) hits a home run during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Kent State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 21, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think the Vols will get things rolling in this one. A big issue that they had this past weekend was when they would make the errors that they made, along with not being able to get the bats going. I think their biggest issue in this game will be getting people across. I think they will still score seven, but will leave a good bit of players on base. I expect three home runs in this game, and I think that they will play solid defense with one or fewer errors, and will only give up four or fewer hits with a total of two walks," Sisk said.