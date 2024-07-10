Liam Doyle Transfers to Tennessee

Volunteer Country

Ole Miss transfer pitcher Liam Doyle has transferred to Tennessee.

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello smiles after a NCAA College World Series game between Tennessee and Florida Statue at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello smiles after a NCAA College World Series game between Tennessee and Florida Statue at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Ole Miss transfer pitcher Liam Doyle has transferred to Tennessee.

After an official visit to Knoxville on Monday, Ole Miss transfer pitcher Liam Doyle has decided to transfer to Tennessee.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle serves as a seasoned starter in the SEC for the Vols pitching rotation. During his Sophomore campaign with Ole Miss, Doyle recorded a 3-4 record with an ERA of 5.73 over his 16 appearances on the mound for the Rebels. Before transferring to Ole Miss, Doyle attended Coastal Carolina, where he struck out 69 batters and posted a 3-1 record with a 4.15 ERA during his freshman season with the Chanticleers.

The Vols have been actively seeking pitching depth this offseason after losing Drew Beam to the MLB draft and seeing Zander Sechrist, Kirby Connell, and Chris Stamos exhaust their eligibility. The addition of Liam Doyle addresses the need for an experienced SEC starting pitcher while further bolstering the Volunteer pitching rotation, complementing the addition of Kennesaw State right-handed pitcher Tanner Franklin.

Liam Doyle becomes the fifth transfer to commit to Tennessee following the commitments of Kennesaw State right-handed pitcher Tanner Franklin, Niagara first baseman Eric Rataczak, Ole Miss third baseman Andrew Fisher and the No. 1 overall player in this offseason's transfer portal Gavin Kilen from Louisville.

