Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Alabama A&M

The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols (40-4, 19-2 SEC) are set to take on Alabama A&M (8-30, 5-16 SWAC) in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Tennessee enters Tuesday coming off a home series win over No. 19 Auburn. Recaps of game one two and three can be found here, here and here, respectively.

In the Vols' 5-3 win in Sunday's rubber match against the Tigers, Tennessee redshirt junior relief pitcher Ben Joyce threw the fastest pitch in college baseball history at 105.5 mph. Joyce's record-breaking pitch is also the second-fastest pitch in baseball history, per UT, as Aroldis Chapman threw a 105.8 mph pitch with the Reds on September 24, 2010.

Joyce's postgame media availability discussing his pitch and his best outing in orange and white is below.

Head coach Tony Vitello's postgame availability on Sunday is at the top of the article.

The Vols have yet to lose a series this season and are 10-1 in midweek games, with their lone loss coming to Tennessee in Smokies Stadium in the wood bat game.

UT's starting lineup against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs is below, followed by the pitching matchup.

Lineup Notes:

-Both Logans are starting and Ortega is starting at first. A shaken up midweek lineup to give Lipcius, Christian Moore and, of course, Evan Russell some rest.

-Jared Dickey will not play yet again after he re-injured his left foot in Tennessee's series against Florida.

Entire Alabama A&M starting pitcher stats: 0-6, 10.40 ERA, 11 appearances, eight starts. 36.1 IP, 68 H, 52 R, 42 ER, 23 BB, 25 K, .382 b/avg.,

