The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to win their first SEC weekend series of the season on Saturday. After taking game 1 vs Georgia, we have all the live updates from Game 2 here in Athens, Georgia.

The contest is set for first pitch at 5:00 PM EST at Foley Field. The Vols' game one victory was bolstered by fire power in the lineup — three home runs. Additionally, bullpen efficiency was extremely impressive on Friday night, with the bullpen throwing five scoreless innings.

The Vols will be in their Tennessee Orange uniforms on Saturday night in Athens.

Editor's Note: This article will be updated as the events unfold, beggining with lineups and projected starting pitchers the moment they are announced. Stay locked in here on Vols on SI for all the action.

LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Georgia, Game 2

Landon Mack is expected to get the start for the Vols on the mound. He's (3-1) on the season with a 2.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

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Recap of Game One - Tennessee Wins 7 to 4

The Tennessee Volunteers Baseball program began SEC play in a major way on Friday night with a win over the No. 8-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Here’s everything you need to know about game two.

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Georgia Bulldogs (7-4) in Athens, Georgia on Friday night. It looked like we were going to have quite a pitching duel as Tennessee starter Teeghan Kuhns and Georgia starter Joey Volchko looked to be poised to work deep into this contest.

Kuhns worked clean all the way until the bottom of the fifth when he allowed 4 runs and gave up the lead. However, runs in the top of the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings from the Volunteers' lineup were the ultimate difference maker in this contest.

Stone Lawless’s home run in the 8th inning felt like the final nail in the coffin for the Bulldogs on Friday night. Only followed quickly by Manny Marin’s solo shot that cleared the trees in the outfield of Foley Field.

A reminder that there are currently 10 other SEC Teams alongside the Vols ranked inside the Top-25 D1 Baseball rankings. Six of which, the Vols will exchange blows with in the weekend series throughout this 2026 schedule. They have their work cut out for them in 2026, this weekend being just the beginning.

How to Watch - Tennessee vs Georgia Baseball