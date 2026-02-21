The Tennessee Volunteers needed all nine innings to deliver the walk off punch from the bat of Tyler Myatt in Friday night’s win over Kent State. We have the live updates for Game 2.

The Tennessee Volunteers are currently (5-0) on the 2026 season, the first under head coach Josh Elander. They’ve cruised for the most part this season through the early non-conference slate, though Friday night was a bit of a different story.

The Vols bats were held scoreless until a 3-run sixth that was highlighted by the 2-run home run from Jay Abernathy. A run in the top of the eighth and ninth innings from Kent State tied up the contest in the ninth.

The bottom of the ninth began and ended with a Tyler Matt solo shot to walk the game off and seal the fifth win of the season for the Vols. Now, they look to move to 6-0 on Saturday in Game 2 vs Kent State.

Tennessee coach Josh Elander greets Kent State coach Jeff Duncan during a baseball game between Tennessee and Kent State in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Feb. 20, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Live Updates - Tennessee vs Kent State, Game 2

First Inning:

First Pitch Scheduled for 4:00 PM ET

*Editors Note: We will update this article with the starting lineups and projected starting pitcher the moment they are announced.

How to Watch

Game day: Saturday, Feb. 21st, 2026

Saturday, Feb. 21st, 2026 Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SECN+

SECN+ Location: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Pregame Storylines

Head coach Josh Elander felt they "stole one" on Friday night, saying after the game, "I think honestly we kind of stole one tonight. That's a really good team. They're coached very, very well with some older players that are very talented and not scared and have been tested over the years. And, again, I think we had nine free 90 feets we gave up tonight, so that's the opposite of the MO we've been preaching, so I think we really got away with one. I thought we played some great defense that bailed us out, and Tyler Myatt bailed us out. What a swing there, just a low heart rate there at the end."

Tennessee pitchers hit (6) Kent State hitters on Friday night, something that has to get cleaned up moving forward. Elander spoke about that as well Friday night, saying, "I think it's just a veteran group over there that's not afraid to put their toes on the line and go to work, right?" He would go on to say that you have to credit them, and the Vols will need to adjust.