LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs Kentucky Score

Tanner Johnson

Mar 20, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Mar 20, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stay tuned in with Tennessee's matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday.

The Tennessee Volunteers kickoff their sixth conference series of the season this weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats. Tennessee will be playing as the home team this weekend and a series sweep would put them at 35 wins on the season.

Liam Doyle, who has been exceptional for Tennessee this season, is expected to get the start on Firday. He has started nine games, holds a 9-1 record and has posted a 2.47 ERA so far this season. Doyle became the first UT player to ever be named the SEC Pitcher of the Week three times in one season. 

As for Kentucky, it will be Nate Harris on the mound. He has seven starts this season with a 3-1 record and a 3.94 ERA on the season.

Live Updates: Tennessee vs Kentucky Score:

How to Watch Tennessee vs Kentucky:

  • Gameday: Friday April 18th, 2025
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Watch: SEC Network+

The Vols host in-state foe Lipscomb next Tuesday at 6 p.m. before a highly anticipated road series at LSU next weekend in Baton Rouge.

