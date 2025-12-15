Could the Tennessee Volunteers Target a Quarterback in the Transfer Portal?

Could the Tennessee Volunteers potentially target a quarterback in the transfer portal?

The transfer portal is starting to heat up despite it not officially being open yet. Some big names have already announced their intentions to enter the portal, and more specifically, some big names quarterbacks have joined the bunch.

On Monday alone, it was announced that Florid quarterback DJ Lagway and Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola both plan to enter the transfer portal. Both quarterbacks are former five-stars will be big-time names in the mix for new homes.

On top of that, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt and Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby are both expected to hit the portal. Needless to say, there are quite a few players with experience at the position that many schools will be trying to target.

So that begs that question of could the Tennessee Volunteers be one of those teams?

Could Tennessee Target DJ Lagway, Dylan Raiola or Sam Leavitt?

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs with the ball while Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) defends during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Current quarterback Joey Aguilar is seeking an extra year of eligibility, but that is not guaranteed. So leaves the door open for guys like George MacIntyre, Jake Merklinger and incoming freshman Faizon Brandon to potentially take over the offense.

If head coach Josh Heupel and the offensive staff feel like they need an experienced guy to step in for next season, then they could very well dip into the portal to find that solution. After all, that's hwo they got Aguilar after Nico Iamaleava elected to enter the portal.

It's also worth noting that there is only one transfer portal window now, and it's in the winter. That means players can no longer go through spring practice and then decide they want to transfer out. That also means programs need to have their quarterback room settled ahead of spring practice.

At the end of the day, it likely will boil down to whether or not Tennessee feels like they need another body in the quarterback room. If they do, then it can be expected that the Volunteers will be in the mix for one of the names listed above.

However, Merklinger has waited it out for his turn to be the starter and MacIntyre has some more time in the system now to wher ehe might be ready to be named the starter. At the very least, it's certainly something worth paying attention to as the transfer portal window approaches.

