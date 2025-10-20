Josh Heupel Shares Update on Joey Aguilar's Health Ahead of Kentucky vs Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on one of their biggest rivals comes this weekend, as they fell short of expectations against the Alabama Crimson Tide just a week ago.
The Vols are hopeful to have a bigger and better outcome against the Kentucky Wildcats, and they hope to be more healthy after what was a grueling game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Vols have multiple players banged up entering the week, as they either delivered some bigs hits or took some big hits.
This inludes one of the vols most important players. That player being the Tennessee Volunteers starting QB Joey Aguilar. Aguilar is one of the better players on the roster, and is the leader of this offense, as he is the signal caller.
Aguilar didn't have the greatest game, but he still showed up big at times. The Vols QB was one of the many players that the Vols have that took a huge hit in this one, as head football coach Josh Heupel discussed the current injury status of Joey Aguilar.
Josh Heupel Statement on Aguilar's Status
“Obviously, a couple hits that Joey (Aguilar) took, but he’ll be ready to go this Saturday.”
This is great news for the Vols, as he isn't dealing with anything serious from those hits. The Vols feel there are many things that they need to change if they want to win this football game against the Kentucky Wildcats, which was a major talking point for the coach and both players. That includes DeSean Bishop, who was one of the two players to take the stage to discuss what the Vols need to change, as he would talk about the Vols and how they all have to stay consistent.
Bishop on Consistency
"I mean you got to stay consistent and prepare like you are going against all of those teams, not taking anything away from any team in this league, because there's a lot of good defenses in this league. I don't think we've not played a good defense in this league. Like I said you just got to stay consistent. Not only on the field, but off the field as well, because you're off the field habits translates to on the field habits, and I believe that you stay consistent with all those then the rest will tae care of itself and then just how you approach it. Consistency is big in this league because if you get caught on the wrong end of that you will pay for it."