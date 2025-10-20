Everything Star Thomas Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for one of the biggest games of their season, as they are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on the road. This is one of the road games that the Vols will have, as this game is just a week following the Vols game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Multiple players took the podium ahead their game against the Kentucky Wildcats. This includes Star Thomas.
Here is everything that Thomas had to say when speaking with the media on Monday.
Star Thomas on Staying Ready and Controlling What He Can
"Just staying ready knowing that any time can be your time. I just try to stay ready and not letting me not getting the drive that I want to get dictate how I go in to play. So, when my name is called just go out there and do the things that I'm asked to do."
Star Thomas on the Mistakes That Have Been Made
"I mean it's frustrating, but like I said it starts with us from practice leading up until the game. We are doing things, from the games that we lost, it's because of us. It wasn't necessarily because of things that the other teams did, even though hats off to those guys, because they came to play hard and played good, but we know most of the time it's because things, it's the little details that we need to clean up to help us get over the hump over the past two games that we have lost we know that there's little details that we need to clean up to get over those."
Star Thomas on His Confidence Level
"I mean every game I feel we are confident to go out and win, because we know the work and the preparation we put in leading up to the game. I think we are over excited to make plays, sometimes I feel."
Star Thomas on Giving Teams His Best Shot
"Just go out there, take every game one game at a time, trust the preparation, trust the work we put in during the week. We don't look down on no team, we look at every team the same, and just go out there and give them my best shot."
