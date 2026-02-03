Rating Tennessee Baseball Batters Walk Up Songs Ahead of 2026 Season

The Tennessee Volunteers are approaching their first baseball contest, which is set for Feb 13. This is a game that the Vols will be expected to win, but they have to prove their worth to be a starter on this team.

While the season is getting close, there are still some details that are getting figured out, while others have been figured out. One thing that has been figured out for every athlete is their walk-up song. Today I rated the batters and their walk-up songs, which will be continued later with a rating of what the pitchers are working with.

Here are the players and which song they selected along with my personal rating for the selection.

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander addresses the media after the Orange & White scrimmage at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on November 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blaine Brown - "Regular" by Lil Uzi Vert (8/10)

You can't go too wrong with a Lil Uzi Vert walk-up song in the year 2026. This comes as no shock, and is one of the better modern songs that will be on the list. This is an underrated choice for a newer song by the popular rapper. The point of having a song is to hype you up ahead of an at-bat, which I believe this song can do.

Chris Newstrom - "The Way I Are" by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E. (9/10)

This is going to be a fan favorite selection. This is a song that has been around for nearly two decades, and is quite popular with nearly 1B views on YouTube. You have to imagine that the fans will get a kick out of this, and how can you not love a good throwback?

Henry Ford - "Welcome Back" by Mase (9/10)

A former Tennessee high school athlete is now back in the Volunteer State. This song seems fitting and is a great selection. His family and friends will likely support this song, as it is an indication of his returning home. This is another classic and will receive a high ranking in my book.

Reese Chapman - "Your Love" by Diplo & The Outfield (10/10)

Fans are going to love this, similar to how they loved the edition that the talented prospect used last season. How can you not love the song selection for an at-bat? This is something that will get the fans going, which will ultimately get the batter going as well. This is an overall perfect choice in my book. Easy 10/10.

Blake Grimmer - "Solo" by Future (6/10)

This song is solid and is a bit calm to begin, but is still hype. The only thing holding this back from a higher ranking is the fact that it has been a bit overplayed. Personally speaking, this isn't a bad song to go with, but there are some other Future songs that may deserve the nod before "Solo" with how much it has been played.

Jay Abernathy - "Turn Up" by Plaqueboymax, Rakai, & BunnaB (9/10)

This song has been another popular choice for those who are big on social media. This beat is very favorable, and is one of my favorite instrumentals across the rap genre right now. This is going to be quite the selection, especially considering the song is from streamers online.

Levi Clark - "Here Comes The Hotstepper" by Ini Kamoze (6/10)

This isn't my favorite selection, because I feel there are many better throwbacks that could have been selected, but this still isn't a bad song to select. I feel this is about middle of the pace, but still on the upper end of that, which leads me to select this song as a 6/10 for this upcoming season.

Hunter High - "Prop Me Up Beside The Juke Box" by Joe Diffie (9/10)

This is an older song, but you have to love this selection. This is such a unique selection, which will definitely go over well with the Tennessee fan base. I believe this is a solid selection, and this will receive a solid rating in my book.

Grayson Pope - "Harlam Shake" by Baauer (10/10)

This is a classic to get the fans up and moving around. This has true potential to be one of the better song selections for an at-bat. You have to consider this a top selection in my opinion, and for that, I will give this a perfect 10/10.

Manny Marin - "Suave" by El Alfa (7/10)

A bit of a slower song that picks up. I do believe this is a cool pick, but not as good as some of the others. This is one that I believe is solid, but there are definitely better options to choose from. I believe this is a 7/10 because this is a unique taste that you have to enjoy.

Garrett Wright - "Paper Planes" by M.I.A. (10/10)

Just an absolute classic that I may like more than the others. This is popular yet again, and this is a great time to select this song, as this will be one that many will recognize in Knoxville. This will be one of the better-ranked songs on my list.

Stone Lawless - "Who Am I (What's My Name)" by Snoop Dogg (9/10)

I just love this flow, and this is easily one of the best selections that could have been made when it comes to Snoop songs. Maybe this is another one that I am a bit higher on, but this seems to be a classic that is great for stepping up to the plate.

Nathan Eisfelder - "Big Shot" by Kendrick Lamar (4/10)

I'm not a big fan of this song if we are being honest. I do believe going with Kendrick Lamar is a good idea, but maybe a different song. Other songs would fit the at-bat better than "Big Shot." It could be worse, but this will probably be one of the lower grades on my list.

Evan Hankins - "Should've Been A Cowboy" by Toby Keith (10/10)

This is a classic. I do believe this will go over well with the Tennessee fan base, who seem to have their country music ties. This is a selection that requires some taste in music, but I think everyone at a baseball game will respect it. This is one of the songs I can make a case for 10/10.

Finley Bates - "Carry Out" by Timbaland ft. Justin Timberlake (5/10)

Not a big fan of this selection, but there will likely be some people who do like this in the stadium. While this isn't my cup of tea, it doesn't mean that this is something that is awful. There could be much worse, but compared to others on this list, it's one of the more underwhelming selections.

Taylor Tracey - "Free Bird" by Lynard Skynard (6/10)

I'm not sure how much of a baseball song this is, but it is still a solid song. I do believe there are worse songs on this list, but I still don't feel comfortable giving this a much higher rating than a six. I feel this will be a hot take, but that's what makes this list fun to review.

Trent Grindlinger - "Attention Span" by Rebelution (5/10)

Another song that I'm not a fan of when it comes to the walk-ups. This is one of the more unique choices, but I still feel it remains on the lower end or in the middle of the pack. I feel there are better songs on this list, and I feel many would agree.

Ariel Antigua - "3am" by Loe Shimmy & Don Toliver (7/10)

A unique selection with a lot to like, but there is definitely better Don Toliver songs to select from. Regardless, this is something that the other Tennessee players didn't go with, which makes this sound unique. I feel this song is a layup 7/10.

Cash Williams - "Here Comes The Money" - Jim Johnston (10/10)

This is absolutely perfect. You have a guy who is named "Cash" with Shane McMahon's theme song "Here Comes The Money" as a walk-up. This is a perfect selection, and my favorite selection on the list. All WWE fans will appreciate this, and how could even the casuals not? It's a perfect selection.

Tyler Myatt - "My Jesus" by Anne Wilson (10/10)

An absolutely beautiful song that every religious individual will respect. This is the most unique selection, and is something that no one else went with. I would definitely bet that Myatt will become a fan favorite with this one.

