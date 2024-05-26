No.1 Tennessee wins SEC Tournament Championship
No.1 Tennessee baseball claims its fifth SEC Tournament title, beating LSU by a score of 4-1.
The Vols now hold the title of both SEC regular season champions and SEC Tournament champions following their 4-1 win over the eleven-seeded LSU Tigers.
The Volunteers would find themselves battling back early in Sunday's championship matchup against LSU. Tiger's first baseman Jared Jones hit a solo shot home run to put the Tigers up 1-0 with two outs in the bottom of the first. Despite an early deficit, the Vols would respond quickly in the third inning as Billy Amick would get the Vols on top with a three-run home run deep over the left field wall, to put the Vols up 3-1 entering the bottom of the third.
Left-hander Dylan Loy dominated the LSU lineup after coming in for starting pitcher AJ Russell. Loy threw for 4.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts to help maintain the Vols 3-1 lead heading into the seventh inning. Center fielder Hunter Ensley would add insurance to the Volunteer's lead in the top of the seventh inning with a RBI single up the middle, to extend the Vols lead to 4-1.
The Volunteer bullpen would battle turbulence in the ninth inning after swapping in Aaron Combs with a runner on second with one out in the ninth inning. Combs would let up a ground rule double hit by Steven Milam, making the score 4-2. LSU would capitalize off their momentum, getting within one run of the Vols lead following a fielding error by third baseman Billy Amick, making the score 4-3. Despite a late rally for LSU, Aaron Combs would regain his composure, striking out his next two batters to seal a 4-3 championship victory for the Volunteers.
With this win the Vols claim their fifth SEC Tournament Championship in program history, while locking up the No.1 seed in the College World Series, where the Vols will look to win their first national championship in program history.
