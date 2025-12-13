Tennessee DB Marcus Goree Jr. Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have the chance to land many talented prospects when it comes to the NCAA Transfer Portal, but with that comes a bit of growing pain, including the departures that comes with the portal, as the Tennessee Volunteers are losing their 5th player to the portal.

One of the Tennessee Volunteers to enter the portal is Jamal Wallace. Wallace is one of the defensive linemen who will be in the portal because of the lack of playing time that he was getting. He is someone who has the chance to play elsewhere, which is what he is looking forward to at this moment.

Another player who entered the portal is Kellen Lindstrom, who is very similar to Wallace, except he has more time to develop and play, as he was a redshirt freshman this year. He will be someone who can play elsewhere as well.

The big entry was the first one, which is punt returner and star, Boo Carter. The former high school standout was a split starter for two seasons with the Vols, and will be entering his junior year next season. He will be playing elsewhere after a major falling out that hit headlines. The Vols took the biggest on-field loss from his departure from the team.

The other entry was from Brenden anes, a linebacker who never had a chance to play in his freshman season.

Marcus Goree Jr. Enters The Portal

Tennessee's Marcus Goree Jr. (28) and Kaleb Beasley (25) during Tennessee football's fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, August 3, 2024. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The most recent player to enter the portal is his former high school teammate, and former college teammate Marcus Goree Jr. Goree is someone who has been quiet since arriving to Tennessee. Even though they seemed thin at times, this defensive back group is very young and can be viewed as deep, especially with the players that will be joining them after signing days are over with.

Goree didn't see the field very much, but when he did, he was solid. He will be a guy that someone will take a chance on, and it could pay off. The former Tennessee Vols defender spent his high school career with Bradley Central, where he helped them dominate most of their competition. He is likely going to play safety at his next team, which is the best move possible, as he can play cornerback, but is a better safety in many people's opinion. I do believe that the Tennessee Volunteers have enough at this moment for the Vols to be fine in the DB room, which is always a huge plus. They will look to add to their class when the portal officially opens.

