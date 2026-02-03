Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Basketball Game Day Predictions

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for yet another basketball contest, but this time they will look to carry over their win-streak to close the month of January all the way through their February slate. They have a lot going for them, and this is a contest that has quickly evolved as one of the more intriguing games as one of the midweek contests to start the new month.

The Vols will be playing against the Ole Miss Rebels, who aren't in the best shape. The Vols will be the heavy favorites entering this contest and will look to have a solid showing before they take on the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday.

The Vols on SI staff got together to predict this contest, and we each explained why the game will go the way we believe it will.

Dale Dowden - Ole Miss 52, Tennessee 73

Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) dribbles the ball during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Ole Miss has struggled a bit to start the season, as the Vols have as well at times. The overall roster in terms of talent is heavily in favor of Tennessee, with guys such as Nate Ament, JP Estrella, and Bishop Boswell. The Vols should be fired up for this one."

Wesley Powell - Ole Miss 67, Tennessee 75

Tennessee forward DeWayne Brown II (6) passes the ball in front of Auburn's Elyjah Freeman (6) during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Vols are riding a 3 game win streak, but will need to shoot better down the stretch if they are goingv to win. In addition, UT is holding opposing teams to the lowest FG percentage in the SEC and Ole Miss has the worst FG percentage in the SEC. I think the the Vols' defense plays a huge factor in lack of the offensive production for the Ole Miss Rebels."

Caleb Sisk - Ole Miss 59, Tennessee 74

Tennessee forward Jaylen Carey (23) yells in celebration after scoring a basket during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is a game that will show exactly who the stars are for the Vols. Nate Ament has been on a great run, and thanks to his shot selection he is looking more and more like a top forward in the country. His ability to create space and move the ball continues to improve also, which leads me to believe that he will be only one of the stars in this contest. I would look for a big game from Jaylen Carey, who will look to punish the Rebels on Tuesday night. Another player who will have a big night is Amari Evans, who will look to finish this game with multiple takeaways, as he is one of the better defensive players on this roster."

