Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Basketball Injury Report Ahead of Tip-Off

The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple players listed on the injury report, as they are set to be without two players in this contest, while Ole Miss has no injuries entering this game.

The injuries that the Vols have are from Felix Okpara (out with a calf injury) and Cade Phillips (out for the season). These are two major losses, as they are both big men, which makes things a bit more complicated when it comes to the contest.

Both players were having a solid 2025/2026 prior to their injury. Here are their accomplishments, according to UTSports.com.

Felix Okpara's 2025/2026

Tennessee forward Felix Okpara (34) smiles during a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 13, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Did not play against Auburn (1/31/26) due to a left calf injury, snapping streaks of 64 consecutive starts and 82 consecutive games played.

Led all players with 11 rebounds in the overtime win at Georgia (1/28/26), including grabbing a career-high-tying seven off the offensive glass, plus scored six points and made both his field goals.

Amassed his fourth collegiate double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, the latter both a game and season high, in the double-overtime victory against Texas A&M (1/13/26), finishing 3-of-3 from the floor and 4-of-5 at the line in a career-best 38 minutes.

Produced nine points on a 3-of-3 field-goal clip, five rebounds, a season-high-tying four blocks and two steals against South Carolina State (12/31/25).

Tallied eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, a game-high three blocks and a game-best three steals in the win over No. 11 Louisville (12/16/25), becoming the first Volunteer since Jonas Aidoo on 11/22/23 with three blocks and thee steals in a game.

Logged 10 points, hit his lone 3-point attempt, grabbed a co-game-best seven rebounds and notched a game-leading three blocks against Rutgers (11/24/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship, the latter mark putting him over 200 as a collegian.

Put up 11 points and a game-best eight rebounds against Tennessee State (11/20/25), connecting on his lone 3-point attempt and all four of his free throws.

Led Tennessee in scoring for the first time with a career-best 20 points against versus Rice (11/17/25), shooting 8-of-10 from the floor to also set a career high in makes, plus grabbed eight rebounds and had two assists.

Pulled down a co-game-high 11 rebounds in just 20 minutes of action against Northern Kentucky (11/8/25)

Cade Phillips' 2025/2026

Tennessee forward Cade Phillips (12) and Tennessee State forward Carlous Williams (12) run towards the ball during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Announced on 12/8/25 as out for the remainder of the season due to surgery on a recurring left shoulder injury.

Put up nine points and a career-high-tying nine rebounds, along with two blocks and an assist, versus North Florida (11/12/25).

Earned the first start of his career versus Northern Kentucky (11/8/25) and scored the game's opening points just 14 seconds after tipoff.

Appointed Tennessee's representative on the SEC Men's Basketball Leadership Council.

