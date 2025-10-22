Report: New Reports Indicate Tony Vitello Will Receive "Considerable" Raise
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to be on the search for a new baseball head coach following Tony Vitello's acceptance of a major league job. The Tennessee Vols were awaiting the news of Tony Vitello for around half a week before the news was made official.
One of the first to comment on the situation was AD Danny White, who commented on the Tennessee Vols baseball coach following his new accepted opportunity with the San Francisco Giants.
Danny White Congratulates Tony Vitello
"Congratulations to Tony on this incredible opportunity to lead the San Francisco Giants. We wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his career and thank him for everything he has done to transform Tennessee baseball into a championship program. The growth of baseball on Rocky Top has been remarkable, culminating in the 2024 National Championship. We are committed to continuously investing in the program at a championship level across all areas. Furthermore, the upcoming $109 million renovation of Lindsey Nelson Stadium will transform it into one of the premier baseball venues, providing an exceptional experience for the best fans in all of sports. Our focus is on our players and coaching staff while finalizing the next steps in this evolving process," said Danny White.
The Tennessee Vols baseball coach was originally reported to be taking a pay cut, but that won't be the case. The initial report came from Bob Nightengale.
The Tennessee Volunteers Coach Will Be Getting a Raise
"Tony Vitello, who was earning $3.3 million annually with salary and benefits, will be taking a paycut to manage the Giants in his new deal. The Giants also still owe fired Bob Melvin $4 million in 2026."
He then quoted his on post with a new update.
"The San Francisco Giants officially announce the hiring of Tony Vitello and will pay him the highest contract in MLB history for a first-year manager. He will earn in excess of $3 million a year, without the benefits, according to two persons with direct knowledge of his contract."
This was later confirmed by On3's Chris Low, who made a post on his X account.
"Tony Vitello received a considerable raise in taking the San Francisco Giants job. He was making $3 million annually at Tennessee."
The search for a head baseball coach has now begun, as the Tennessee Vols have named their interim head baseball coach for now.