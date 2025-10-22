Danny White Names Tennessee Baseball Interim Coach
The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team is now without their head baseball coach, as they lost him to a bigger job. Tennessee is set to have a new interim coach.
That coach being Frank Anderson. Anderson is one of the better pitching coaches in the nation, as the Tennessee Volunteers have been able to have him on staff to help piece together one of the bigger staffs in college baseball. This wasn't exactly the pick that everyone had in mind, as many believed that he is set to take the job while many believed the job was for Josh Elander.
This is something that the Tennessee Vols fan base and some players stated on social media following the news. The Tennessee Vols athletic director made it clear that Elander is one of the candidates, but for now Anderson will be the interim head coach.
Here are some of the comments that were made on social media by some of the Tennessee players online.
Redmond Walsh's Comments
"First I want to Congratulate Coach V! He’s made an impact on me and every kid to ever come through the program! Secondly if Elander isn’t the next guy up then I don’t know what to say! He’s built to lead the Vols and continue the legacy!"
Drew Beam's Comments
"@AD_DannyWhite There is only one correct answer and he is already on staff," Beam said about Elander.
Christian Moore's Comments
"Thank you Coach V for everything you’ve done. You’ve brought this program, players and fans nothing but joy and we are all grateful for it! I look forward to seeing Coach Elander take this role! There isn’t anyone that deserves it more than he does. He is the glue to it all! GBO!"
Vitello will be the first coach to ever jump from a college role directly to a MLB manager position. All moves that has ever been from college was to accept a smaller role with an MLB program, which goes to show how well of a coach Vitello really was at Tennessee.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731