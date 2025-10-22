Volunteer Country

Danny White Names Tennessee Baseball Interim Coach

Danny White names Tennessee baseball interim coach following Tony Vitello leaving for an MLB job.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello exchanges words with the home-plate umpire John Brammer before being ejected during an NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Auburn on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello exchanges words with the home-plate umpire John Brammer before being ejected during an NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Auburn on May 4, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team is now without their head baseball coach, as they lost him to a bigger job. Tennessee is set to have a new interim coach.

That coach being Frank Anderson. Anderson is one of the better pitching coaches in the nation, as the Tennessee Volunteers have been able to have him on staff to help piece together one of the bigger staffs in college baseball. This wasn't exactly the pick that everyone had in mind, as many believed that he is set to take the job while many believed the job was for Josh Elander.

This is something that the Tennessee Vols fan base and some players stated on social media following the news. The Tennessee Vols athletic director made it clear that Elander is one of the candidates, but for now Anderson will be the interim head coach.

Here are some of the comments that were made on social media by some of the Tennessee players online.

Redmond Walsh's Comments

Redmond Wals
Tennessee pitcher Redmond Walsh (46) celebrates after striking out Georgia Tech's Colin Hall to end the NCAA Knoxville Regional baseball championship game against Georgia Tech in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Ncaa Baseball Ut Ga Tech / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"First I want to Congratulate Coach V! He’s made an impact on me and every kid to ever come through the program! Secondly if Elander isn’t the next guy up then I don’t know what to say! He’s built to lead the Vols and continue the legacy!"

Drew Beam's Comments

Drew Bea
Tennessee's Drew Beam (32) speaks during the NCAA Baseball National Championship celebration in Downtown Knoxville on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"@AD_DannyWhite There is only one correct answer and he is already on staff," Beam said about Elander.

Christian Moore's Comments

Christian Moor
Sep 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) runs after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Thank you Coach V for everything you’ve done. You’ve brought this program, players and fans nothing but joy and we are all grateful for it! I look forward to seeing Coach Elander take this role! There isn’t anyone that deserves it more than he does. He is the glue to it all! GBO!"

Vitello will be the first coach to ever jump from a college role directly to a MLB manager position. All moves that has ever been from college was to accept a smaller role with an MLB program, which goes to show how well of a coach Vitello really was at Tennessee.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

More Vols News

feed

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Baseball