Tennessee Chancellor Plowman Shares Heartfelt Tony Vitello Statement
The Tennessee baseball program has been among the best when it comes to what they have to offer. They have been able to bring Tennessee a national championship two seasons ago, and have been one of their better athletic programs.
That was thanks to their head baseball coach Tony Vitello. Vitello is one of the better coaches in college baseball history. What he did for the game of baseball, and more specifically the game of college baseball is irreplaceable.
This helped him create history. The history is one of the more notable things that has ever been done in the MLB, as he is the first college coach to become a manager for an MLB team directly from the college scene. All coaches who had a college background were some type of assistant before being awarded the job. This is something that can't be taken away from the Tennessee coach, and fans will be sad to see him go, but as of now, there seems to be no bad blood. There were multiple individuals who shared their opinions online. This includes one of the main characters in the Tennessee universe. That person being Donde Plowman. For those who don't know Donde Plowman, here is a biography about her according to utk.edu.
"Donde Plowman has served since 2019 as chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, the state’s flagship land-grant research university. In that time, the university has set new records in student retention and graduation, research, instructional spending, alumni giving, and state support."
Here is what she had to say about new San Francisco Giants manager and now former Tennessee Vols baseball coach Tony Vitello.
Chancellor Plowman Shares Tony Vitello Message
"Tony has built an incredible baseball program at Tennessee. He’s had unprecedented success in a short time with focus on teamwork and player development. I will never forget the night our baseball team brought home its first national championship. As a fan and lover of baseball, I am grateful for the energy and excitement Tony has created, and the way the baseball program has brought people together. We will continue to build on this strong foundation. I wish Tony all the best in San Francisco."
The Tennessee Vols are expected to announce their interim coach soon. Make sure to stay tuned with Vols On SI for all updates coming to you as things begin to develop more and more.