Report: Tony Vitello's San Francisco Giants Contract Details Release
The Tennessee Volunteers are on the search for their new coach, as they now have to find a new baseball coach, after Tony Vitello made his final decision and opted to accept the San Francisco Giants managing job. He is the first coach in the history of the MLB to jump directly from the college scene to a managing role without taking on some type of MLB assistant role first. This made headlines, and many believe that the former Vols head coach and the new San Francisco Giants manager will give the Giants a great chance to do well when it comes to the season ahead.
Vitello as first reported to be taking a pay cut, as this is something that was released by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, as he was reportedly taking not only a pay cut, but what Nightengale state to be a major pay cut. Here is what Nightengale had to say.
"Tony Vitello, who was earning $3.3 million annually with salary and benefits, will be taking a paycut to manage the Giants in his new deal. The Giants also still owe fired Bob Melvin $4 million in 2026."
This later changed as he quoted his own post with an update.
"The San Francisco Giants officially announce the hiring of Tony Vitello and will pay him the highest contract in MLB history for a first-year manager. He will earn in excess of $3 million a year, without the benefits, according to two persons with direct knowledge of his contract."
This then was confirmed by On3's Chris Low that he wasn't taking a pay cut, but instead would be taking a considerable raise.
"Tony Vitello received a considerable raise in taking the San Francisco Giants job. He was making $3 million annually at Tennessee."
The official details has finally released, as the Tennessee Volunteers coach and the now Giants manager is officially the new manager for the Giants. Here are the details of his San Francisco Giants contract.
Tony Vitello's San Francisco Giants Contract
Tony Vitello is under contract with a three-year deal that has him making $10,500,000 in his time as the manager, however, let's remember that the former Vols coach could receive an extension quickly, if he does what he did with the Tennessee program.
Tennessee will now continue their search for a coach, as the Tennessee Volunteers have to now attempt to replace an irreplaceable coach.