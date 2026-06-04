Tegan Kuhns Says Goodbye to Tennessee Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers will be losing some talented players this offseason, including their ace Tegan Kuhns. Kuhns is off to the MLB Draft following his second season, but first, he left what seemed to be a sweet message and a great goodbye to Vol Faithful.

Tegan Kuhns Says Goodbye

Tennessee's Tegan Kuhns (21) adjust his hat during the NCAA college baseball game against Texas in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Thank you for embracing me and supporting me over the last two years, I truly gave my all for Tennessee pushed my body to the limits I will forever bleed orange. Wearing the Power T and representing this incredible school and coaching staff has been an honor that I’ll always cherish. From the unforgettable moments on game days to the support you showed through every challenge and success, your passion and loyalty made my experience truly special. The relationships, memories, and lessons I’ve gained here will stay with me for the rest of my life. Thank you for believing in me, standing by me, and making Knoxville feel like home. I’ll always be grateful to be a part of the Tennessee family and. Go Vols! VFL," Kuhns said in an Instagram post following his final college baseball season.

Kuhns could return for another college baseball season, but that won't be the case, as he is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft. This is an opportunity that wouldn't make sense to turn down. He is a player with a lot of potential, and he is viewed as one of the top players in the country at the position.

Kuhns was excellent for the Vols as their ace when they lost multiple major arms to the MLB, as he finished with a 3.56 ERA, but his strong point was finishing the season with a total of 106 strikeouts. This was a team high and won't be taken lightly, as this came in just 81 innings of work. This would mean that he was averaging more than one strikeout an inning, and he is definitely a pitcher that batters fear. He went toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the country, and that will help him get drafted and turn into a star at the next level.

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