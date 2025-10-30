Kent State Makes First Formal Hire of College Football Coaching Cycle
The college football coaching arms race has officially begun.
Kent State is elevating interim coach Mark Carney to the status of permanent head coach, it announced in a Thursday morning press release. The promotion marks the first official FBS coaching hire of what is expected to be a busy 2025-26 offseason.
"Wow! What an incredible blessing to be named the next head football coach at Kent State University," Carney said in a university statement. "I am humbled and honored to serve this university and our football program. The opportunity to lead a college football program in Northeast Ohio, a place that's home for me, is extremely special."
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that players were elated by Carney's hire and began chanting his name in a team meeting.
The Golden Flashes hired Carney, a former Fordham quarterback who played high school football in the Cleveland suburbs, as interim coach after dismissing ex-coach Kenni Burns in April. Kent State is 3-5 under the former offensive coordinator, which puts the Golden Flashes on pace for their best record since going 5-7 in 2022.
Carney will debut as full-time head coach of Kent State on Wednesday, when the team visits Ball State.