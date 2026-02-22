Everything Tennessee Baseball HC Josh Elander Said Following Game 2 Loss Against Kent State

After walking off a win in Game 1, the Tennessee baseball team finishes Game 2 with disappointment as a few errors and blown opportunities costs the Vols the ballgame.

Kent State would defeat Tennessee 2-1 on Saturday after falling to the Vols 5-4 on Friday evening.



The visitors would hold the Volunteer batters to just 5-hits on the day, allowing their offense to keep pace with the home squad.

Following the disappointing results, Josh Elander would meet with reporters to revisit what led to the narrow loss.

Josh Elander

Josh Elander | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

Hitting Deficiency with Runners on Base

“I think a little bit of guys just trying to do too much. We had ducks on the phone all night, didn’t execute at all, up to our standards. A lot of times in this league, or regardless of who you are playing now in college baseball, you don’t get a lot of re-dos. There are none, right? So, you need to do a little bit of a better job of guys kind of chasing down the strike zone, over-swinging, and just need to slow down in that moment a little bit better, Elander explained.

Brandon Arvidson 2026 Debut

“It’s just real stuff. I mean, it's again, there’s a different world where he’s healthy and probably starts on the weekend for us out of the gate. But again, we’ll play it safe with him. It’s a mature guy that has really come a long way mentally from where he was last year to this year. The stuff continues to get better and he’s a guy we are very confident in," Elander described.

16 Strikeouts, 0 Win

“I think so, I think that’s an easy way to look at it, but we talk about winning and losing as a team all the time, right? There’s going to be times where we win games 10-8 or 12-11. So, I think that’s one way you can look at it, but our guys know they need to execute a little bit better. There’s no doubt. But (I'm) excited the way those guys threw the baseball," Elander expressed.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that Josh Elander said following the tough 1-point loss at home to Kent State.

