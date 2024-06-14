Tennessee Baseball Fans Shatter Jello Shot Record in Day One of College World Series
The first games of the College World Series in Omaha begin Friday afternoon and the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles are slated to face off. The two teams will be the second game of the day following the North Carolina vs Virginia game.
Depsite the games in Omaha starting on Friday afternoon, perhaps one of the more intriguining competitions this week will be happening at Rocco's Pizza in Omaha just outside the stadium. Rocco's is reknowned in the college baseball world as the bar where the jello shot challenge occurs every year.
To no surprise, the Tennessee Volunteer fans in attendance this year are already shattering records.
Volunteer fans have shown up for this No.1 ranked baseball program at record numbers this season, something that may come as a relief as they are in the midst of a nearly $100m renovation to the baseball stadium. The Vols look to win their first matchup against Florida State Friday night at 7:00 PM.
The College World Series rounds are double elimination so it's not a do-or-die situation for either team on Friday, but picking up a win in the first game will provide some great momentum to get things started off in Omaha in contention for a spot in the championship series.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.