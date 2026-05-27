Tennessee Baseball Releases Important Landon Mack Injury Update

Tennessee baseball is set for its Chapel Hill regional opener on Friday, as the Tennessee Volunteers will start the event off against the ECU Pirates, who are entering as the No. 3 seed among the four teams in attendance, while the Tennessee Volunteers will be the No. 2 seed. The winner of this game will play the winner of the No. 1 vs. No. 4 seed game, and the tournament will be a two-loss format to be eliminated.

This means the Vols will at least play two games this regional, with the possibility of playing up to four games. The Vols have already announced who their game one starter will be, but they have yet to announce the remainder of the weekend's rotation.

Landon Mack's Weekend Status

Tennessee's Landon Mack (18) pitches the ball during a college baseball game between Tennessee and LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee., on April 3, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the pitchers who has the chance to pitch this weekend is Landon Mack, who has been dealing with some soreness and hasn't pitched in multiple weeks. The Vols coach announced that his status remains "wait and see," while the Tennessee Volunteers await his status. However, the good news is that he will be listed on the roster, which means he will be available if he can, in fact, pitch at some point this weekend.

Mack is one of the better pitchers on the Tennessee staff and is one of the players with the biggest upside, as many will be looking for him to have a massive outing in his next start with the Vols. While nothing is concrete, this is something to be happy about, as he is progressing towards his next outing with the Vols, whether that is as a starter or as a reliever. If the Vols can get him back healthy, then their chances of advancing are sky high.

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