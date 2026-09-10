Tennessee Baseball's 2027 SEC Schedule Preview

In 2026, Josh Elander's first year as head coach for the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team, he led the Vols to a 38-22 overall record, extending the team's program record streak of NCAA Tournament bids to 7. Elander and the Volunteers went 15-15 in conference play during the 2026 regular season, with 7 of their 10 SEC weekend series opponents making it to the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Elander and the Tennessee Volunteers hit the transfer portal and high school recruiting trail hard this offseason, retooling the roster in an attempt to return to the NCAA Tournament for the 8th straight season. The Volunteers will have their hands full this season, as 9 of their 10 SEC weekend series opponents for the upcoming season made the NCAA Tournament in the 2026 season.

March 19-21: Oklahoma

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Batting helmets and glove for the Tennessee Volunteers are seen before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tennessee opens up SEC play for the 2027 season at home against the reigning College World Series champions, the Oklahoma Sooners. The Volunteers closed out the 2026 regular season by besting the eventual National Champion Sooners 2-1 in a 3-game series that was highlighted by Tennessee's offense, which scored 9 runs in each game. The Tennessee Volunteers will have their hands full with Oklahoma, as the Sooners retained their impressive freshman rotation trio of Cord Rager, Xander Mercurius, and Nick Wesloski, who started the final 8 games of the season and led the Sooners to their third National Championship in school history.

March 26-28: At Texas A&M

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander approaches the mound to talk with Tegan Kuhns (21) during the NCAA college baseball game against Texas in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers will travel to College Station for their second SEC series of the 2027 season. This will be Josh Elander's first time facing the Aggies as Tennessee's head coach and will mark the first time the two teams have faced off since the 2025 season, when the Volunteers lost the series 1-2. Texas A&M finished the 2026 season with a 41-16 record and was named the 12th overall seed in the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by USC in the College Station Regional.

April 2-4: Arkansas

A Tennessee fan salutes during the singing of the national anthem while fireworks shoot from Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the start of the NCAA college baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at home in their third SEC series of the 2027 season. Tennessee didn't face off against the Razorbacks in the 2026 regular season but met them in the second round of the 2026 SEC Tournament, where the Volunteers lost 4-8. Arkansas finished the 2026 season with a 41-22 record, earning a spot in the Lawrence regional of the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by Kansas.

April 9-11: At Texas

Tennessee's Reese Chapman (13) and Levi Clark (16) celebrate Chapman’s two-run home run against Texas during an NCAA college baseball game on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns for their fourth SEC series of the 2027 season. The Volunteers played the Longhorns in a 3-game series during the 2026 season, where they came out victorious, winning the series 2-1 due to impressive performances from Reese Chapman and Trent Grindlinger. Texas finished 2026 with a 46-15 record, earning them the 6th overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns won their regional and super regional before ultimately being eliminated by the Georgia Bulldogs during the College World Series in Omaha.

April 16-18: At Auburn

Tennessee coach Josh Elander during a baseball game between Tennessee and Missouri in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee and head coach Josh Elander will head to Auburn for their 5th SEC series of the 2027 season to face the Tigers. This will be the first time the Volunteers have matched up against Auburn since the 2025 season, when the Tigers won the series 2-1. Auburn finished the 2026 season with a 42-22 record and was named the 4th overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers won the Auburn Regional, advancing to the Auburn Super Regionals, before being eliminated by Ole Miss in 2 games.

April 23-25: Georgia

The “Power T” during a baseball game between Tennessee and Missouri in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers face off against the reigning SEC regular-season and SEC tournament champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, for their 6th SEC series of the 2027 season. The Volunteers opened SEC play against the Bulldogs in the 2026 season, winning game one of the series, but ultimately losing the next two to finish the series 1-2. Georgia finished the 2026 season with a 53-14 record and was named the number 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Georgia went undefeated in the Athens Regional and Athens Super Regional before getting eliminated in Omaha by the eventual 2026 national champions, the Oklahoma Sooners.

April 30-May 2: At Florida

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander looks up during the coaches meeting at home plate during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee, led by second-year head coach Josh Elander, will travel to Gainesville in 2027 to face off against the Florida Gators for the Volunteers' 7th SEC series of the season. The last time these two teams met was in 2025, when they opened SEC play against each other, resulting in a series sweep for the Vols. Florida finished the 2026 season with a 41-21 record and earned the number 8 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Florida was eliminated by Troy in the Gainesville regional championship game, ending their dreams of making it to Omaha.

May 7-9: Mississippi State

Tennessee pitcher Cam Appenzeller (19) throws the ball during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home for their 8th SEC series of the 2027 season. These two teams faced off last year as well, in a series that was swept by the Volunteers due to impressive performances from now-Angels prospect Garrett Wright and returning lefty pitcher Cam Appenzeller. Mississippi State finished the 2026 season with a 43-19 record and was awarded the 14th overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Mississippi State Bulldogs went undefeated in the Starkville Regional before getting swept by the Georgia Bulldogs in the Athens Super Regional.

May 14-16th: At Alabama

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Tennessee Volunteers catcher Trent Grindlinger (30) runs towards first after a hit against VCU Rams during game 3 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers match up with the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa for their 9th SEC series of the 2027 season. In last season's matchup between the two teams, Alabama took game 1 of the series before Tennessee won the next two games by a margin of 21-4. The Vols won the series behind big performances from Cardinals' prospect Tegan Kuhns and returning catcher Trent Grindlinger. Alabama finished the 2026 season with a 42-21 record and earned the 7th seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide went undefeated in the Tuscaloosa Regional and the Tuscaloosa Super Regionals, advancing to the College World Series in Omaha. Alabama then lost to the 2026 National Champion Oklahoma Sooners in the first round, before being eliminated by the Texas Longhorns in the Elimination Bracket.

May 20-22: Vanderbilt

Tennessee fans during a college baseball game between Tennessee and LSU at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee., on April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers will match up with their rivals, the Vanderbilt Commodores, at home for the Vols' final SEC regular-season series of the 2027 season. The two teams matched up in 2026, with the Commodores sweeping a close series and winning all three games by just one run. Vanderbilt finished the 2026 season with a 33-25 record, which resulted in the Commodores missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005 and being the only SEC team on Tennessee's 2027 schedule that didn't make it to the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

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